eBay has all the parts you need to build a gaming PC at prices that fit any budget

 5 days ago
(Image credit: Howard Bouchevereau)

One of the best things about video games these days is the nearly limitless selection of titles to fit every kind of playstyle. Whether you like the nitty gritty adrenaline rush of FPS games or you prefer to get lost in an immersive story, there truly is something for everyone.

Just as gamers can find any game to fit their playstyle, there are also nearly endless different types of gaming PCs out there to fit your preference. And sure, there are plenty of great, pre-built gaming PCs out there, but if you really want to level up, building your own PC can be quite an enjoyable experience. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to customize your rig just the way you want. And with the way prices are going for some components these days, it might be worth trying to shop around a bit to find just the right parts.

There are dozens if not hundreds of manufacturers building PC parts today, and finding the right ones for you can be a bit daunting for first timers. Luckily, there are plenty of great guides out there to show you how to build, and eBay has a huge selection of parts so you can get everything you need in one place.

The best part of having such a wide range of parts is that eBay makes it easy to find components that fit any budget – and often you can find them at better prices than at other retailers. With so many legitimate sellers and businesses to choose from on eBay, you can make sure you get the right part from the right place; and with a money-back guarantee, you can buy with confidence knowing you’re protected.

The first thing you’ll need when building a gaming rig is a solid CPU. The AMD Ryzen 3 series and 5 series processors are great for those with a tight budget, and if you’re got a bit more to spend, you can splurge on an Intel Core i5 or even an i7 if you’re feeling flush.

(Image credit: eBay)

Of course, it’s really hard to experience your favorite games in all their glory without a good GPU. AMD’s RX 6600 series processors aren’t the most powerful on the market but they aren’t the most expensive either, and you’ll still be able to enjoy all but the most intensive games. Upgrade to the RX 6700 or 6800 series if you want some more juice.

(Image credit: eBay)

You’ll need somewhere to store your games so grab a good hard drive. You can either use an SSD just for the boot drive and a less expensive HDD for storage or spend a bit more to get a bigger and faster SSD. It all depends on your storage and speed needs.

(Image credit: eBay)

And you’ll need a motherboard to mount everything on, a case to put it all in, and a power supply unit as well to power it all. Thankfully you can find them all on eBay too.

Building a gaming PC can be a lot of fun and is a great way to match your rig to your play style. When you’re ready to start your build, head on over to eBay to find all the best deals of the right parts for your setup.

TechRadar

TechRadar

