Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Lanterns have been a camping essential ever since, well, camping. Fumbling around outdoors at night and trying to figure out what exactly is going bump in the night can be scary stuff without a good camping light. And, like hiking boots and other gear, camping lanterns have come a long way from the days of the heavy gas-powered lantern (although those still exist and are very much still useful). Today’s camping lanterns are smaller,...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO