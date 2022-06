Have you ever wondered who is out sailing dinghies in the Harbor weekday afternoons in March, April, and May before most of the mooring fields begin to fill up? Those are young sailors from the region learning to sail and race as part of the Boothbay Region Sailing Club (BRSC). BRSC attracts sailors from not only the Boothbay peninsula, but also Damariscotta, Bristol, and even inland to Gardiner and Whitefield.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO