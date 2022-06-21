ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mom sentenced in death of newborn found in college dorm

News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0gHhgAkX00

A woman has been sentenced in the death of a newborn whose body was found inside a trash bag at college dormitory outside Cleveland.

Breyona Reddick, 21, of Cleveland, was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years, based on good behavior. She pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who dismissed several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence,

The newborn’s body was found in October 2019 inside a trash bag that had been left in a dormitory restroom at Hiram College, a small liberal arts school. The Portage County coroner has said the child was a boy and was born full-term, but prosecutors said defense lawyers were expected to argue at trial that the child was stillborn.

Speaking at her sentencing, Reddick expressed remorse for her actions, saying it was a “lapse in judgement.”

Hiram College officials have said Reddick had been a student at the school but was not enrolled when her baby was found.

Hiram is roughly 42 miles (68 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Watch previous coverage of this story in the player below:

Baby found dead in dorm bathroom at Hiram College

RELATED: Baby found dead in dorm bathroom at Hiram College

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Brian Laundrie’s Recovered Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Death Was a Mercy Killing

The contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook that the FBI obtained following his death have been revealed. According to Fox News, Laundrie confessed to killing his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. “I ended her life,” he wrote. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” the 23-year-old continued. “I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie notebook reveals Gabby Petito ‘murder confession’ as he wrote he ‘ended vlogger’s life to end her pain’

BRIAN Laundrie admitted to "ending" Gabby Petito's life, calling it a "merciful murder" as his mysterious journal containing his confession is revealed. Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. In the journal, obtained by The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy