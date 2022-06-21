ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk Parks and Recreation opens new online registration

By Zoey Muessel
 5 days ago
The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division has officially launched its new online registration service, allowing visitors to sign up for activities and events.

According to a press release, more services will become available soon through the online program. This includes campground reservations, swimming lessons for 2023, recreational activities and events.

The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement with Active Network in February.

“We are excited to announce our new online registration system for Norfolk Parks and Recreation. This will be the primary place to register for parks and recreation programs and events, reserve shelters and purchase passes to Aquaventure, said Nate Powell, City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation director.

“Making these services accessible online creates a more user-friendly experience for citizens and saves administrative time and cost for the Parks and Rec team. It’s exciting to launch this new chapter of customer service,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

You can access the service by going to the department’s website .

