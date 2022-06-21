ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, CA

15 Best Things to Do in Williams, CA

By Allyana
travellens.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you wondering about what to do in Williams, California?. Williams, originally known as Central, is a city in Colusa County with a total area of 5.4 square miles. Don't let its size fool you. You'll be surprised at how much there is to explore and experience in Williams,...

www.travellens.co

Comments / 2

Related
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

Bay Area Day Trip Ideas: Day Trip to Santa Rosa, CA

Located in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa is a quaint little city about 65 miles from San Francisco. It is most well-known for its Charles M. Schulz Museum (creator of Charlie Brown) and of course the wine! Santa Rosa makes for the perfect Bay Area day trip. So keep reading for ideas on how to spend one day in the heart of wine country.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tesla repeatedly catches fire at California wrecking yard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in California said they had to dig a pit and fill it with water when a Tesla at a wrecking yard kept self-igniting. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared photos and videos of the vehicle, which was charred and nearly unrecognizable, on its Facebook page. Officials said that the Tesla had initially been involved in a crash in mid-May and had been brought to the wrecking yard to be dismantled because it had sustained major damage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Williams, CA
Local
California Government
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Possible Dry Lightning Wednesday and Thursday for Sonoma County

There’s a chance of thunderstorms and dry lightning in Sonoma County today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service is tracking monsoonal moisture moving toward California from the desert southwest. The NWS says the chances of lightning hitting the Bay Area are low, but enough to prompt a warning of near-critical fire danger. A hot first day of summer will give way to another warm day. Santa Rosa has an expected high of 91-degrees today.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Journey Brown
winespectator.com

Exclusive: Foley Family Wines Buys Napa’s Silverado Vineyards

California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter asks for treat donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter said they are hoping for donations of Redbarn Chicken Recipe food rolls since they are almost out.  “We only use this type so that our dogs’ treats remain high-quality and consistent to avoid digestive upset,” the shelter explained.  Those donations can be dropped off or shipped […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation warnings canceled in Vacaville brush fire, 110 acres burned

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were ordered for a brush fire that burned 110 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The evacuation orders were eventually downgraded to evacuation warnings and later canceled. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Evacuations warnings were issued for […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Food Security#Comfort Inn#Fitness#Things To Do#Family Restaurant#Central#Springs
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento Homeless Union Threatens Federal Legal Action if Unhoused Not Provided 24-Hour Cooling Center Relief from Dangerous Summer Heat

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legal counsel for the Sacramento Homeless Union Tuesday threatened to take federal legal action against the city and county of Sacramento if they do not immediately take “measures” to provide cooling centers during the current heat wave that predicts temperatures at 100 degrees or more from Tuesday into next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
worldnationnews.com

Wayne Cook, businessman who restored many of Chico’s historic buildings, has died

Wayne Cook, the businessman who founded AAA Properties and restored many of the best parts of historic Chico, died Monday. He was 79. A Durham native whose main job was in Chico, Cook also benefited from his efforts, which he believed would preserve history and workmanship for generations to come. He valued attention to detail, maintained excellence in trading skills, and praised those who worked towards the same goals.
CHICO, CA
santarosahistory.com

COMMIE CAMP ON THE RUSSIAN RIVER

Great Scott! There was a summer camp in Alexander Valley where kids were brainwashed with Commie propaganda! Under a banner front page headline the Press Democrat reported July 20, 1929, “…boys and girls of tender years are taught the principles of communism and hatred of the American government.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX40

Vacaville mother pleads for daughter’s killer to come forward

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Diego woman was found dead in Mexico, and now the FBI is looking for the man they believe is responsible for her death. The woman’s mother lives in Vacaville, and she’s pleading for him to come forward. “She was 40. Her birthday was supposed to be June 26,” Denise […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento offering up to $9,500 for hybrid, electric car purchases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are increasing transportation access for low-income residents, all while helping the environment. The Clean Cars 4 All program was created two years ago with a goal to help Sacramento transition into zero-emission vehicles. The program puts a focus on helping disadvantaged communities get rid of their unreliable and older cars.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

HWY 70 Slide Update

(North State, CA) – Caltrans is providing an update on the mud, rock & debris slide that resulted in HWY 70 in Butte County being closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye for 11 days now. While it remains closed to through-traffic, residents and businesses can now access...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy