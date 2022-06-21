Report: Browns Could Pursue Another QB Trade Moving Forward

With a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson looming, there are other quarterbacks Cleveland could pursue.

As the NFL continues to work through its process of handing down a punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson amid his ongoing sexual assault and harassment lawsuits , the question of how the team will proceed with regard to backup options for the upcoming season remains to be answered.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland could continue looking outside the organization for quarterback help. He suggested that a Baker Mayfield-for-Jimmy Garoppolo trade could be a viable option. The only other quarterback on the Browns’ active roster is Jacoby Brissett, who has made 37 career starts but has spent the past two seasons primarily as a backup.

The Browns had been rumored to be in talks with Carolina about possibly trading Mayfield for Sam Darnold, though such a deal now appears unlikely . Cleveland also has Joshua Dobbs as an in-house option after the former fourth-round pick signed with the team in April.

Last year, Garoppolo guided the 49ers to the NFC championship game. In 15 starts, he completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 3,810 with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

