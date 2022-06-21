ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Browns Could Pursue Another QB Trade Moving Forward

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVUWh_0gHhfYiw00

With a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson looming, there are other quarterbacks Cleveland could pursue.

As the NFL continues to work through its process of handing down a punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson amid his ongoing sexual assault and harassment lawsuits , the question of how the team will proceed with regard to backup options for the upcoming season remains to be answered.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland could continue looking outside the organization for quarterback help. He suggested that a Baker Mayfield-for-Jimmy Garoppolo trade could be a viable option. The only other quarterback on the Browns’ active roster is Jacoby Brissett, who has made 37 career starts but has spent the past two seasons primarily as a backup.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The Browns had been rumored to be in talks with Carolina about possibly trading Mayfield for Sam Darnold, though such a deal now appears unlikely . Cleveland also has Joshua Dobbs as an in-house option after the former fourth-round pick signed with the team in April.

Last year, Garoppolo guided the 49ers to the NFC championship game. In 15 starts, he completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 3,810 with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Thursday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft when they decided to trade for the Orlando Magic’s No. 35 pick. LA ended up drafting Max Christie in the second round as they look to add some depth to their backcourt. As it turns out, the Lakers weren’t […] The post REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 NBA Draft

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 NBA Draft delivered with mock drafts blowing up quickly, and confusing trade details leaving us waiting for the next Twitter notification. But in the end, 58 picks have been made and we have a better sense of what teams wanted to do with their respective selections. So,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Game Pass#49ers#American Football#Espn#Fubotv#Nfc
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Udoka hints at Celtics' offseason plan by pointing out 'key' need

Just because the Boston Celtics reached their first NBA Finals since 2010 doesn't mean they're content with their current roster. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens identified bench scoring as a "short-term need" for Boston entering NBA free agency and trade season. Head...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy