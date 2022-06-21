ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Free Pool Day

wgel.com
 5 days ago

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will offer a Free Pool Day at the...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Fish & Chicken Fry

Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
AVISTON, IL
wgel.com

County Board Approves Variance & Permit For Substation

At the Bond County Board’s second June meeting Tuesday night, members approved a variance and special use permit to MMI Infrastructure to build a utility substation along Route 40, west of Greenville. Brad Criner, Bond County zoning administrator, said the company will use the substation to boost broadband fiber...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Meeting in special session recently, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items. Resignations accepted by the board included Anne Burton as a high school math teacher, Rachel Burkhart as a music teacher at Pocahontas School, Nichole Spurgeon as a Pre-K teacher at Mulberry Grove, Heather Pruett as a PFA/PFAE instructional leader, Amy Robinson as a Pre-K family facilitator, Daisy Zykan as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, and Adrienne Beavor as an infant toddler specialist/parent educator.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Health Board Meeting June 27th

The Bond County Board of Health will meet Monday, June 27th, at 6:30 p.m. at the health department. The agenda includes write-off’s, board officers, the administrator’s report, a financial report, and discussion of a food ordinance.
BOND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy