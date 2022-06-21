Free Pool Day

Meeting in special session recently, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items. Resignations accepted by the board included Anne Burton as a high school math teacher, Rachel Burkhart as a music teacher at Pocahontas School, Nichole Spurgeon as a Pre-K teacher at Mulberry Grove, Heather Pruett as a PFA/PFAE instructional leader, Amy Robinson as a Pre-K family facilitator, Daisy Zykan as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, and Adrienne Beavor as an infant toddler specialist/parent educator.

