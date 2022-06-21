ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Jean Van Syoc (final arrangements)

By Theresa Rose
 5 days ago

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence. The funeral service for Mrs. Van Syoc will be 1:30 PM...

Geraldine Ruth Barton

Geraldine Ruth Barton, 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Interment will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. A Rosary will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the family will greet friends following until 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Midwest Old Threshers and Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Gerry and her family.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Walter Wilt (final arrangements)

Walter Wilt, 79, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a short bout with lung cancer. Walter William Wilt was born in Mount Pleasant to Everett Dale and Irene Emeline Lee Wilt. Walter attended Mount Pleasant Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1961. In the fall of 1961, Walter joined the Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He spent six months stationed in Germany. He received awards for rifle sharp shooting and a good conduct medal AOM. Walter received an honorable discharge in the fall of 1964. He was a member of the American Legion.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Paul Jacobson (final arrangements)

Paul Jacobson, 52, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly at the Henry County Health Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Paul was born August 5, 1969, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Janet (Collins) Jacobson. He graduated from Waconia High School and St. Paul Tech Trade School. Paul lived in Minnesota until moving to Fairfield in 2015. On October 24, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Megan Wenstrand in the Lake of the Ozarks. The couple and their six-year-old son Cadon moved to Mount Pleasant earlier this year. Paul achieved his lifelong dream of owning and operating his own company when he opened Eagle One Printing. He was currently working at Innovairre. Paul was a member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club. He loved to spend time at his parents’ home in Minnesota, catching walleye on their lake, Little Birch. Paul was an avid golfer, fan of all things sports, and loved his family.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Sports, June 25th

New London Varsity Baseball has improved to 20-0 on the season after a 10-0 win over Highland in 5 innings Friday night on Senior Night. Senior Dereck Santiago went 1 for 3 with a double with 2 walks and 2 RBIs. Senior Ryan Richey went 2 for 3 with a triple and 1 RBI. Sophomore Brendan Richey pitched 4 full innings allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 3. Tiger Baseball will be back on the field on Monday night for a matchup on the road against Burlington Notre Dame. That game is set to start at 7:00 PM.
NEW LONDON, IA

