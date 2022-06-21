ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVSZC_0gHhddG700

A man has been arrested after a woman and child, who police believe to be mother and son, died with stab wounds in north London on Tuesday.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) called police to an address in Brookside South, Barnet , at 1.37pm on Tuesday.

Met Police officers , LAS paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene, where they found a 37-year-old woman and a child, believed to be aged five, with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv738_0gHhddG700

An investigation has been launched, led by detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command, and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The deceased and the arrested man were known to each other, police said.

A local mother-of-two said the deaths had left her feeling scared.

Becky, 39, who did not give her last name, said of her neighbours: “Oh my God, it’s just shocking, it really is.

“Yes, I knew the family, nice, quiet Chinese family, from China. I’m bad with names.

“I’m a mother of two girls, similar age (to the child victim), they have never played but they have met them before.

“I have cried so much, earlier in particular when I heard that a child was involved, that was devastating.”

Mother-of-two Rummana Chowdhury, 37, said: “I don’t know them, it’s definitely very sad, it’s shameful.

“I can’t believe this, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s scary and sad as well because this morning everything was OK and suddenly this happened.”

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, policing commander for the North West, including Barnet, said: “The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died, and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvbzB_0gHhddG700

“Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody.

“While they are keeping an open mind as to what has taken place, I would like to reassure residents in the local area that there is nothing to indicate, at this stage, that anyone else was involved in this incident.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital as the investigation moves forward.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 101 with the reference 3590/21JUN.

Alternatively, it can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 36, found in Ilford street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died. Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police investigate cause - OLD

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North London#Stab Wounds#Murder#Scotland Yard#Violent Crime#Las#The London Air Ambulance#Met#Chinese
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Country
China
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Soldier, 23, who died at army camp was found hanged inquest finds, as friends pay tribute

A young soldier who died at an Army camp was found hanged, an inquest heard.Sophie Madden’s body was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin’s Plain, near Folkestone, at 9.35 am on June 10 this year.The 23-year-old Gunner, in the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.An inquest into her death was opened in Maidstone after police had earlier said her death was not being treated as suspicious.Reading a statement into the record, assistant coroner Bina Patel said: “The circumstances surrounding her death were that she was found...
MILITARY
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Alexander Blue murder: Victim ‘feared he was being watched’ says brother who breaks silence 20 years on

Just days before he was murdered 20 years ago, Alexander Blue told his younger brother he thought he was being watched from the bushes outside his plush flat in Glasgow’s West End.At the time, Gavin Blue brushed it off as the 41-year-old being paranoid – but he asked a friend to install some security lights outside the grand Georgian property at his sibling’s request.Tragically, before the work could be arranged, Alex was found lying in a pool of his own blood in the driveway of his home after being savagely attacked.The successful car salesman suffered head injuries so horrific his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Air Canada admits mistake after retired British couple were removed from plane by armed police

Air Canada has apologised after some passengers, including a retired British couple, were “mistakenly removed” from a Heathrow-bound plane by armed police. Shocking footage showed how some 23 people were ordered to leave the flight on Tuesday evening with no explanation. The airline has now confirmed that some passengers were rounded up and removed by mistake.The airline said that some passengers had been removed due to “disruptive behaviour” and for not complying with face mask rules, but admitted that others should not have been thrown off.Retired British couple, Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rikki Neave: Mother acquitted of killing son, 6, ‘feels dead inside’ as real murderer jailed 27 years later

The mother of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave has said she feels “dead inside” after his killer was finally jailed 27 years on.Police originally suspected Ruth Neave of being responsible for the killing of her six-year-old son, who was strangled to death in woods near their Peterborough home in November 1994.A jury acquitted her of murder in 1996 – but she was jailed for seven years after admitting child cruelty offences.Now, as 41-year-old James Watson begins a life sentence for her son’s murder, Ms Neave is reportedly considering challenging her conviction, claiming she was advised by her lawyers to plead guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple sues Boston hospital over loss of baby's body

A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston's most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant's body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial.The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh's body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women's Hospital employee along with soiled linens from the hospital's morgue.Everleigh's parents, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy, “suffered severe emotional distress and anguish, and have suffered physical manifestations and harms as a result of the severe and profound emotional distress inflicted”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week. Mohamed Noor, 36, received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 ½ years that Noor had been serving.Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance then imposed the new sentence of 41 months for second-degree...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

People have been injured and a house has been destroyed after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars.Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham. A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy