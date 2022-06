Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This soursop ice cream will improve your day, whether as a co-star or a solo act. It's the kind you eat before and after dinner or any time you need a bit more joy. It doesn't require many ingredients, comes together without an ice cream machine, and can be customized to your soul's desire with your favorite diced add-ins and swirls.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO