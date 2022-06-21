ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Texas is Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Open six days a week until they're sold out, Stanley's is the real deal when it comes to Texas barbecue. Try The Mother Clucker, their famous chicken sandwich, while sampling one of their 12 whiskey flights. Then head home with a bottle of their house-made barbecue sauce."

Click here to check out the full list of the best southern food spot in each state.

