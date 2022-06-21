ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Goes Back to (Mostly) Practical Orcs After ‘Hobbit’ CGI, Plus Female Orcs

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Video ’s “The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power” will harken back to Peter Jackson’s original trilogy by relying predominantly on practical effects and prosthetics in bringing the Orcs of Middle Earth to life. Jackson’s three “Lord of the Rings” films earned acclaim for showcasing practical creature makeup and prosthetics work, but Jackson notoriously went the CGI route in “The Hobbit” trilogy for Orc characters such as Azog and Bolg. Fans have long been critical of Jackson’s switch to CGI.

Speaking to IGN , “The Rings of Power” executive producer Lindsey Weber and prosthetics department chief Jamie Wilson assured fans that a more practical approach for Orcs was used on the Amazon Prime Video series. Visual effects were only utilized to make minor tweaks to prosthetics during action scenes or to showcase a group of Orcs so large in number that it would’ve been impossible to pull off the scene practically.

“When they are up close to the camera, Orcs are really practical and almost exclusively,” Weber said. “And the places where the visual effects team help were in more numbers when we need larger quantities than you could amass on a film set anywhere in the world. That’s what they sort of, when they come in and do some of, work their magic. We did a lot of planning so that we knew in advance which performers would be closest to camera.”

Wilson added, “We did decide from the outset that we would try and make this a very real show. So therefore, we tried to use real prosthetics and everything and minimize the visual effects, because there are hundreds of productions that are heavy on visual effects, and you can see it, that the human eye is getting better and better and knows what is real and knows what isn’t, because we are just getting so deloused with all this product that you begin to know.”

The duo said “a close link” existed between practical effects and VFX when bringing the Orcs to life. Wilson said, “A lot of [VFX work comes in] when you get into stunts and action, some of the stuff the human physically can’t do. So therefore it turns into a visual effect. So there was a lot of that. Also, a lot of stuff with prosthetics is beasts and creatures that then need further enhancements or whatever.”

“We [worked] really hard to make our prosthetics really thin and more comfortable for our performers and all of that,” Weber added, indirectly referring to what a nightmare some of the prosthetics turned out to be on Jackson’s original trilogy. “But there are times when they’re wearing things, teeth for example, and all sorts of other stuff that do make that hard. And over time, as you’re shooting, those things can just take on a little wear and tear as the day goes along.”

Perhaps Weber’s biggest revelation about the Orcs in “The Rings of Power” is that viewers will get to see female Orcs for the first time. The  executive producer would not disclose much information but said, “There’s some female Orcs that I truly loved.”

“The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is set to run for five seasons on  Amazon Prime Video. The first season kicks off Sept. 2.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to compete more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Makes Streaming Debut on Peacock

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. After more than a few production delays, the new “Downton Abbey” sequel film has finally made its streaming debut. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” arrived on Peacock today, following its U.K release on April 29 and U.S theater premiere on May 20. The streamer also announced earlier this month the launch of a new 24/7 “Downton Abbey” channel which features all six seasons of the hit series and a one-hour special called “The Manners...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion Wanted on New Amazon Series ‘The Lake’

Click here to read the full article. Julian Doucet was always told that his life should be made into a movie or TV show after he’d tell anyone his story—he’s a gay man who was just 20 years old when he had a daughter. While he and the baby’s mother gave the baby up for adoption, they remained in her life. “I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it’s not just my story,” Doucet told me recently over Zoom from his home in Montreal. “It also belongs to her so I kind of wanted to wait until she...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Jenny Han
Variety

Emilia Clarke Calls Her Panned Broadway Debut a ‘Catastrophic Failure’ She Wasn’t Ready For

Click here to read the full article. Emilia Clarke is making her West End stage debut playing Nina in Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” a production that was originally set to launch in  March 2020 but was got suspended after four preview performances because of the pandemic. Now Clarke is finally taking the stage, and she’s surely hoping it goes better than her 2013 Broadway debut in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” The “Game of Thrones” favorite recently told the BBC that her debut was a “catastrophic failure” she wasn’t ready for. Clarke was two years into her “Game of Thrones” fame when she...
MOVIES
Variety

Christi Paul, CNN’s ‘New Day’ Weekend Anchor, Will Depart

Click here to read the full article. A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating. Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last. A rotating...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women,’ Says Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson took a moment to be serious in her otherwise upbeat introduction to the BET Awards on Sunday night, delivering the first of three consecutive slams at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. She began light, joking to the crowd, “You look successful… expensive… you look like you can afford these gas prices,” she laughed, after coming onstage to Ikino’s song, “The Kong’s Affirmation.” But after saying “Black men, we love you, we hear you,” she then shouted out show-opener Lizzo for her stellar performance of “About That...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Many More Blast Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade Overturn

Click here to read the full article. Many statements came in Friday from the music world objecting to the Supreme Court’s expected yet still cataclysmic overturn of Roe v. Wade that was announced in the morning, in what quickly became an avalanche of expressions of sorrow and anger. Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pearl Jam, Bette Midler, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and many others have weighed in. Lizzo even pledged $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood, with a matching grant from Live Nation. With the Glastonbury Festival and the BET Awards taking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lords#Lord Of The Rings#Cgi#Orc#Amazon Prime Video
Variety

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortions

Click here to read the full article. The Supreme Court today overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. The final opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, fully repudiates the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. It also effectively strikes down the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that largely maintained the right established in Roe. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote, via The Associated Press. The majority party in the case,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by LAPD Officer at Pro-Choice Protest: ‘We Are Not Free Until All of Us Are Free’

Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Top Winners at Daytime Emmys 2022: Full List

Click here to read the full article. “General Hospital” was the big winner on Friday night at the 49th annual Daytime Emmys, winning five awards — including daytime drama — as the telecast returned to a live, in-person event. The day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court – threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner for the first time, kicked off without a hitch from the Pasadena Convention Center. “General Hospital’s” Daytime Emmys also including supporting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Meta and More Media Companies to Cover Employee Travel Costs for Abortions After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Click here to read the full article. Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Meta and more media companies have confirmed they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Disney reached out to employees on Friday to stress that they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live,” an internal source told Variety. For Disney employees unable to access...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Brandi Carlile Vows Roe v. Wade Rollback ‘Will Be Undone’ During a Supreme Greek Show: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. Did ye get healed? This is a rhetorical question Van Morrison posed many years ago that may pop up in the back of your mind at someone else’s show, on one of those rare nights when there’s enough strife or upset in the world that the crowd can be collectively understood to be experiencing a wound. That was the case with Brandi Carlile playing two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Greek Theatre over the weekend right in the wake of the Supreme Court issuing a decision that the vast majority of her progressive-leaning audience...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Skydance’s all-American blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone over the weekend. It’s the first movie of the year and only the second in COVID times (following Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $1.9 billion) to reach that benchmark. It’s even more impressive that “Maverick” hit the $1 billion mark without playing in China or Russia, two major markets. After only 31 days on the big screen, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Tom Cruise’s first movie to surpass $1 billion at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Billie Joe Armstrong Plans to ‘Renounce’ His U.S. Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘F— America’

Click here to read the full article. For Billie Joe Armstrong, the sentiment behind “American Idiot” still rings true. The Green Day frontman voiced his response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s long-standing federal abortion protection during the band’s “Hella Mega” tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. On stage at the London Stadium, Armstrong slammed the Supreme Court and the U.S. on Friday evening, just hours after the landmark decision, vowing he was moving to the U.K. and shouting “Fuck America.” He also added that he was “renouncing” his American citizenship. #GreenDay #RoeVWade #hellamegatour billie joe’s statement on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Brandy Makes Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow was joined by Brandy and Lil Wayne for his BET Awards performance on Sunday night. The rapper started his set singing the Lil Wayne-featuring “Poison” on his own before Wayne briefly popped in to deliver his own verse. Harlow also surprised audiences when his second guest, Brandy, popped up on stage to take over “First Class,” singing the freestyle she premiered earlier this year. The rendition came in response to Harlow’s viral interview in which the 24-year-old couldn’t identify Brandy’s 1998 “Angels In Disguise” and had no idea that the R&B singer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Roe v. Wade Repeal Addressed at Daytime Emmys: ‘The Daytime Community Will Use Its Voice’

Click here to read the full article. At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., some attendees used the platform to speak up about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal protection of abortion rights earlier the same day. National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) CEO Adam Sharp took the stage before the start of the live telecast on CBS to note that he would normally open the show by reminding everyone about logistics, including that speeches have a 30-second limit. But he closed his comments on a more serious...
PASADENA, CA
Variety

Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Botched Abortion, Says She’s ‘Frightened’ After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Click here to read the full article. Years before the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Marlon Brando sent Rita Moreno to have an abortion when she became pregnant while they were dating. “Marlon found a doctor through some friends,” Moreno, 90, recalled Friday morning during a phone conversation shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “He was a real doctor — Marlon paid him $500 — as opposed to something in a back alley.” Even so, when the “West Side Story” Oscar winner returned home after the procedure, she began to bleed. It turned out that the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Global Location Professionals Prep for In-Person AFCI Conference

Click here to read the full article. Film commissions all over the world have seen a run on their services as production has boomed across the globe. And AFCI Week, the big confab hosted by the Assn. of Film Commissioners Intl. that runs June 27-29, couldn’t have come back as an in-person event at a better time. After two years without an in-person event, “people are excited to be together, to see their friends, to meet new people and to find out what’s going on in the industry, and meet with industry professionals and executives,” says AFCI president Eve Honthaner, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy