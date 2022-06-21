ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The best early Prime Day deals on small kitchen appliances: On-sale cooking essentials

ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest sales of the year is coming up soon: Amazon Prime Day. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale July 12 and 13, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the big day. There are steep discounts...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
CNET

National Smoothie Day Is Tomorrow: Freebies and Deals to Cool You Off

With the heatwave that's swept the country this month, staying cool is a priority to help prevent heat exhaustion. And National Smoothie Day has arrived just in time with freebies and other smoothie deals to help cool you off. It falls on Tuesday, June 21, this year, which also happens to be the first day of summer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Ge Appliances#Cooking#Appliance#Amazon Prime Day#Ge Food Processor Save
TechRadar

iPads are about to lose a pretty useful feature with iOS 16

Following the launch of iOS 16 later this fall, you will no longer be able to use an iPad as a smart home hub to control HomeKit devices. The news comes by way of iOS developer and MacRumors writer Steve Moser who dug through the code of iOS 16 Beta 2. He posted his findings on a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that goes through some of the other changes coming to Apple devices.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Is It Bad To Break Spaghetti In Half?

I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

Restaurants have started cooking up ways to make ends meet, including adding an extra fee to your bill. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on ways to save with unexpected surcharges.June 20, 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Tony Stark Would Approve Of Walmart's New Fast-Food Partnership

While many shoppers head to Walmart for great values up and down the aisles, there is a new flavor that will tempt people to take a taste. At some Walmart locations, the larger stores offered a fast food restaurant option right as guests entered. Although many of the McDonald's Walmart franchises closed due to declining sales over the past couple of years, other brands are looking to turn the lights on and fire up the grill. The opportunity to snatch an open space with a steady stream of customers is too good to dismiss.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy