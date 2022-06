Friday's news that the Supreme Court had ended constitutional protections for abortion was bittersweet for Daniel and Angela Michael. For more than 29 years, the Highland couple's Small Victories Ministries has worked with women considering abortions - "exposing the evil," as they describe it. They saw Friday's ruling as great news for 26 states. But not Illinois. The ruling won't stop one abortion in Illinois, they said. Instead, they expect the Supreme Court decision will make Illinois an "abortion destination refuge state."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO