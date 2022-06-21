ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrM6B_0gHhcPt200

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested today on suspicion of possessing guns and stolen property from an armed robbery incident a week prior.

The names of the juveniles were withheld due to their age. They were both documented criminal street gang members, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities searched a residence in the 53-500 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella on Tuesday morning, where they allegedly found stolen property and two non-serialized handguns.

The property was from an armed robbery that occurred June 14 in the 53-000 block of Calle Camacho in Coachella, the department said. Officers suspect the juveniles used the handguns in the incident.

One of the juveniles was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possessing a non-serialized firearm, methamphetamine, narcotics while armed, ammunition, and a firearm with a threaded barrel.

The other juvenile was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and a felony warrant for burglary.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 9

Related
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested after he was found with weapons and drugs

A suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges after he was found with weapons and drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be selling methamphetamine and cocaine, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 26.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Riverside police investigating deadly shooting

Riverside police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week. Police say 33-year-old Bryan Davis was shot and killed Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. on the 8500 block of Hickory Lane in the Ramona neighborhood of Riverside. Officers found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

9-year-old boy drowned in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Department

Divers have located the body of a 9-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, authorities said. The child was swimming with family near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive at 10:35 a.m. when he reportedly struggled to stay afloat, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Cesar Chavez#Guns#Coachella Valley
orangecountytribune.com

Huge haul of drugs was seized

FULLERTON (AP) – A suspected Orange County drug dealer was caught with 24 kilos of fentanyl in his car and home, along with $250,000 worth of fentanyl pills, prosecutors said. The 60-year-old suspect was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday during which California Highway Patrol officers found 4...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder for allegedly opening fire at a Coachella home.   Caillou Marcus Renteria and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting on the evening of May 31 in which multiple vehicles were struck.   Renteria was charged with felony counts of attempted The post Coachella man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Salton Sea Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SALTON CITY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly. assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident. Alberto Pedraza Cortez of Salton City was arrested Thursday morning on. suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm,. according to the...
SALTON CITY, CA
foxla.com

Rescue crews searching for 9-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Riverside County search and rescue crews are working to find a 9-year-old boy trapped in the waters of Lake Elsinore Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department say they responded to a call for a drowning child around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, the 9-year-old boy was swimming with his family, and his family noted that he was having trouble swimming before going underwater.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Stealing ATV at Gunpoint in Perris

A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a Perris resident’s all-terrain vehicle at gunpoint was behind bars Thursday. Saul Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Garcia is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash

One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening. The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m. Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene. 2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 The post One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested after 300 fentanyl pills, narcotics & stolen gun allegedly found at residence

A 43-year-old man is behind bars after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills along with additional narcotics at a home in Coachella Wednesday morning. At 7:00 AM, members of the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team (SCVCSDT), the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET), The post Coachella man arrested after 300 fentanyl pills, narcotics & stolen gun allegedly found at residence appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teen Pleads Guilty To Carrying Loaded Firearm, Starts 2 Years Probation

INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony after. being arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm and shooting it. Eddie Amezquita was charged with felony counts for discharging a. firearm in a negligent manner, possessing an undetectable firearm and illegally. carrying a loaded firearm....
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted for connection with sale of illegal firearms, pursuit fatally shot by Fontana police

Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy