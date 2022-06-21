ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 lanes closed on EB I-94 at Calhoun due to pavement buckle

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Two lanes along I-94 eastbound near Calhoun Road are closed after the hot temperatures caused a pavement buckle Tuesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin DOT said in a statement that only one lane is open. The County Highway F entrance ramp to eastbound I-94, and the US 18/Goerke’s Corners entrance ramps to eastbound I-94, will be temporarily closed as crews repair the road.

The DOT urged drivers to use alternate eastbound routes to avoid delays.

