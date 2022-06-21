Two-vehicle crash has caused roadway blockage on I-65 SB

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Wilson Jr. of Birmingham. The coroner said Wilson was a passenger in a car on Carson Road when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a ravine and strike several trees. Authorities initially believed Wilson was killed in the wreck, but they have since learned he was shot. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating his death as a homicide. The coroner did not release the victim's official cause of death. Watch the video above to learn more and see the scene.

