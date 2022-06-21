ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Two-vehicle crash has caused roadway blockage on I-65 SB

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash caused roadway blockage at approximately 3:02...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

wvtm13.com

I-65 North shut down in Shelby County due to 'very serious' motorcycle crash

CALERA, Ala. — UPDATE: Calera police said I-65 North was reopened at 1:35 p.m. A "very serious" motorcycle crash has shut down Interstate 65 North near the Shelby County airport exit, according to Calera police. "I-65 North is shut down at exit 234," the Calera Police Department =AZWNcGHC9eUr3V2z5pO_ysosWy_plh8LcOy26LxwY3D_fqD_rsZLnSUFOuSQCza6Ne2iFr2_P9meRorbtikArf5VTTDFkvHs5KVNZ2Mx8u7uUDXRN7-ML0LUHzpdINh2gpC5XlGHOkzAWHtR-DTJ12Wc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted...
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sylacauga man dies in crash

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m. Saturday, June 25, has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man, Alabama State Troopers report. Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was fatally injured when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado […]
The Trussville Tribune

Multi-vehicle crash blocks SB lanes on I-65

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Friday, June 24, at approximately 2:47 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the southbound lanes of  Interstate 65 near the 236-mile marker in Shelby County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One person killed after train hits car in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person was killed after a car accident involving a train on June 26. Authorities say this happened on Jefferson Avenue and 17th Way. So far, the victim has not been identified. Authorities have not reported any additional victims.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked most of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 236 mile marker past Exit 238 US31 in Alabaster Friday, according to Alabama State Troopers. The crash happened at approximately 2:47 p.m. No word on injuries. Troopers with the Alabama Law...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man dead after car strikes tree in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega man was killed Thursday after the car he was driving struck a tree outside the city, state troopers report. David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway along Cove Access Road and struck a tree at approximately 2:17 […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point crash kills one, injures two

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A crash in Center Point has claimed one person’s life and injured two other people on Thursday, June 23, shortly before 12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Carson Road in Center Point to investigate a single-vehicle […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega man dies in single vehicle crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man. ALEA troopers responded at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to an accident scene on Cove Access Road about seven miles west of Talladega. Troopers found a 1988 Chevrolet GMT, driven by David Stewart, 53, had left the...
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly traffic crash investigation turns homicide probe in Jefferson County

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Wilson Jr. of Birmingham. The coroner said Wilson was a passenger in a car on Carson Road when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a ravine and strike several trees. Authorities initially believed Wilson was killed in the wreck, but they have since learned he was shot. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating his death as a homicide. The coroner did not release the victim's official cause of death. Watch the video above to learn more and see the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-65 NB around exit 234

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department announced on Twitter that a motorcycle accident has caused I-65 north to be shut down around exit 234. According to ALGO, the shut down was reported around 12:02 p.m. The roadway has now been reopened. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Update: BPD identifies victim in Gate City homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police have identified the murder victim in Saturday’s homicide in Gate City as an 18-year-old male. The victim has been identified as Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham. He was shot and killed on Saturday, June 25. Birmingham Police Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated in a Sunday morning […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Death investigation underway in Homewood after person found in pool

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The Homewood Police Department reported officers were called to check a possible drowning in the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive at about 1:40 p.m. today. Officers found the person in a...
HOMEWOOD, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Train reportedly broke down in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — A Norfolk Southern train has reportedly broken down this morning and has caused some delays. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Lieutenant Clint Riner said three intersections, two Stockton crossings and Camp Coleman Road, were reportedly blocked. Norfolk Southern has broken the train in half at one of the Stockton crossings, and an alternate route has been opened for Camp Coleman Road.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD: Man shot dead in Gate City

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Authorities report that a young male was shot and killed in Gate City, near Irondale, on Saturday, June 25. Birmingham Police Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald states that BPD officers officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25. Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene. Authorities are investigating...
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old shot and killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jaylan Bloxom was shot on 67th Courtway South around 7:05 p.m. on June 25. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and transported Bloxom to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Childersburg Police Chief Injured, Hospitalized

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland was reportedly injured in a single-vehicle accident in Childersburg on Saturday afternoon. Mayor Ken Wesson confirmed that McClelland was transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where his condition is being evaluated. With the police department since 2011, McClelland was...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
