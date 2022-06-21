Two-vehicle crash has caused roadway blockage on I-65 SB
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash caused roadway blockage at approximately 3:02...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash caused roadway blockage at approximately 3:02...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0