Topeka, KS

Washburn University, other neighborhoods hit by power outage

By Matthew Self
 5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A large power outage in Central Topeka is impacting around 1,500 Evergy customers on Tuesday.

According to Evergy, a power outage covering the areas of Washburn University, College Hill, Chesney Park, parts of Central Park and other nearby neighborhoods has left almost 1,500 people without power. This outage was first reported at 1:49 p.m. on June 21 and the cause of it is currently unknown.

As of 4 p.m., the majority of the outages has been repaired.

Work crews are working on the outage. To keep up with their progress, go to Evergy’s outage map using this link .

