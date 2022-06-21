ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

A march for equality recently made its way through Hinton

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhPUM_0gHhbUKs00

Cries for equality rang throughout the streets of Hinton during the Marching with a Voice event Friday, June 17. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies peacefully marched through town, raising their voices to ask for fair and equal treatment. One local business, Botany Tropicals, is part of the inspiration behind Marching with a Voice. The store's owners, who are openly gay, recently announced that they must find a new building to house their business, and much of the community has rallied behind them. Jordan Casey, one of the owners of Botany Tropicals, regularly updates their social media followers on their journey to find a new permanent location. In his initial announcement regarding the need to move the store, Casey noted that the development was entirely unexpected. He stated the reasons given to them for the eviction is that they "are too successful and have too much foot traffic." At the time of writing, The Hinton News has been unable to get in touch with the landlord for confirmation. To follow their updates, visit the Botany Tropicals Facebook page. They also have a hashtag for supporters to use, #istandwithbotany.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20umOQ_0gHhbUKs00 In honor of Pride Month, the continued struggle for equality and Botany Tropicals' search for a new location, organizers came together and created Marching with a Voice. As a crowd gathered in front of Botany, a sea of colors representing the various Pride flags filled the space. Chatter abounded, but the second a representative of Beckley Pride began to speak, a hush fell over the crowd. She talked about several laws the LGBTQIA+ community is fighting for on the local, state and federal levels. One of the laws march participants are calling for is The Equality Act. This bill would prohibit sexual orientation, sex, or gender identity discrimination. Multiple areas are included in the protections outlined in the bill. According to the official Congress description, the protections are for "public accommodations and facilities, education, Federal funding, employment, housing, credit and the jury system." Additionally, the bill prohibits any individual from being denied access to a shared facility such as a public restroom based on gender identity. The bill passed the House on Feb. 25, 2021. Another law in question is Angel's Law, named for Angel Harless. According to reports, in the late 2010s, Harless was attacked in a bar in Charleston, West Virginia, by a man shouting homophobic slurs. Allegedly, the individual hit Harless with a glass bottle, eventually knocking her out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPvVd_0gHhbUKs00 The Beckley Pride representative ended her speech by saying, "Our diversity needs to be acknowledged, celebrated and protected. Our beloved song we sing all the time; take me home, country roads to the place where I belong. We can't just tell people they belong, we have to show them." Thunderous applause erupted following this statement. One of the event organizers, Candice Harless, said, "We're here to raise awareness and spread love and support for Pride Month and also break down some stigma in the area." Harless, who grew up in the area, continued, saying, "I'm from Hinton. I love Hinton, it's my hometown. I live in Mercer County now and I'm the chairman and founder of Mercer Pride. It's just my hometown. I'm very passionate about it and prevention in general, and this is part of prevention." A participant, Morgan Glanden, 18, spoke about why she was participating. She said, "For me, it's being gay. The fact that these guys in here and the person that was assaulted in this town, they should be allowed to exist without having to fear for losing their business or their life, or even their safety or comfort in the place where they live." For more information about local Pride events, visit www.beckleypride.org, www.greenbriervalleypride.com, or www.mercer.com/our-thinking/pride-2022-small-actions-make-a-big-difference.html. To learn more about the Equality Act, information on H.R.5 is available at congress.org.

The post A march for equality recently made its way through Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 4

Related
Hinton News

Application for Ninth Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Ninth Family Court Circuit, serving Logan County. The deadline for completed applications and letters of recommendation is July 13, 2022. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commissionc/o Office of the General Counsel to the GovernorOffice of the GovernorState Capitol1900 Kanawha Blvd ECharleston, WV 25305 For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000. Interviews will be held in Charleston on July 27, 2022. The post Application for Ninth Family Court Circuit vacancy appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation officially moves into new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Area Foundation has a new home on Kanawha Street in Beckley. This move reinforces BAF’s long-term commitment to the area. The Carter Family Foundations’ generosity made the BAF’s vision become a reality when their board made the unanimous decision to award a grant to BAF for the purchase of the […]
Hinton News

Social Security Column: Social Security Services for the Hispanic community

For nearly 90 years, Social Security has provided financial protection to communities throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community. Today, our retirement, disability, and survivors benefits are an important source of income for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, people can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more. We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. Popular topics include: Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits. Medicare. Supplemental Security Income (SSI).Social Security cards.Fraud and scams.Appeals.Benefits for children.Payments outside the U.S.Customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish can reach a Spanish-speaking representative at 1-800-772-1213. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them. The post Social Security Column: Social Security Services for the Hispanic community appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, WV
City
Gay, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Hinton, WV
Education
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Free food is available to children in Summers County the summer

Hinton WV - (Hinton News) Meals are being served to area children at multiple locations this summer at no cost. Breakfast and lunch are served daily between June 13 and July 29 for anyone aged 18 or younger. Breakfast is available at Hinton Area Elementary School and Summers County High School from 8:30 until 9 a.m. Lunch is served at the following places and times. Hinton Area Elementary - 11:30 a.m. until noon Summers County High School - 11:30 a.m. until noon Jumping Branch Elementary School - 11 a.m. until 11:25 a.m. Bellepoint Park - 11:45 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. Hedrick House Apartments - 12:30 p.m. until 12:55 p.m. Greenbrier Terrace Apartments - 1:10 p.m. until 1:35 p.m. Daily menus are available on the Summers County Board of Education website. The post Free food is available to children in Summers County the summer appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy & Festival returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Summer is here and that means it is time to celebrate and what better way to do that than with food and music! That is exactly how Princeton and the Chuck Mathena Center kicked things off with their Food Truck Frenzy and Festival. Candace Wilson, Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Humane Society director calls for spay-neuter laws

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A financial discussion between local officials and the Humane Society of Raleigh County raises the question of whether it’s time for local spay-and-neuter laws. The Humane Society of Raleigh County operates the largest no-kill shelter in the state, according to executive director Brett Kees. Kee says that last year, 1,837 came […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crime In The Coalfields episode 10 out now

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The tenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the tragic unsolved murder of Roy Melvin, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Marching#Lgbtqia#The Hinton News
WVNS

Gov. Justice promises Grant Street Bridge progress soon

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice promises that the Grant Street Bridge project will be completed soon. The Grant Street Bridge project is on hold right now because of issues with Norfolk Southern and the center pier that supports the bridge.  Thursday during a visit to Bluefield, Gov. Jim Justice promised the bridge would […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
kolomkobir.com

Pa. angler reels in new W.Va. record car

A Pennsylvania man broke the record for the longest carp in West Virginia, and he’s now looking for a record breaker in his home state. Ayden Minick, 19, of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, reeled in a 41.2-inch common carp May 7 while fishing on Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, West Virginia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

A look back at the WV centennial celebration of 1963 in Summers Co.

Picture it: Summer 1963. The sky had that perfect shade of blue. Fireflies are lighting up the night sky as if the air is alive. The weather is hot but so is the fun. As West Virginia prepared to celebrate its hundredth birthday, Summers County was sure to join in on the festivities. Souvenirs were everywhere, ranging from collector plates to whimsical shaving permit buttons. My Dad often spoke about the centennial parade and all the fun that went with it. He and a bunch of his friends decided to participate in the parade. The theme was nostalgia from 100 years ago...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WVNS

Eagles tribute band heads to Beckley Summer Concert Series

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – As a part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges’ will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia. The show will be this weekend on Sunday, June 26th. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Murder suspect returned to W.Va. to face charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for a murder in downtown Charleston earlier this month is back in West Virginia to face the charges. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley was extradited Friday from Florida to West Virginia. He was arraigned Friday evening in Kanawha County on a charge of first degree murder for the June 4th shooting death of James Daugherty.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Join Us for a Fourth of July Weekend of Fun at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center

Seneca Rocks, W.Va., (Hinton News) – Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, are offering a full schedule of programs to celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend on Monongahela National Forest. Everyone is welcome to join the staff for a variety of interesting and […] The post Join Us for a Fourth of July Weekend of Fun at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center appeared first on The Hinton News.
SENECA ROCKS, WV
Hinton News

Monthly tire collection scheduled

Hinton WV - (Hinton News) The monthly tire collection in Summers County is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. The collection point is the lot next to Twin State Salon Supply. There is a strict limit of 10 tires per vehicle this month. Only car and truck tires are accepted. All rims must be removed before drop-off. For more information, including potential cancellation notice, check the Hinton Full Steam Ahead Facebook page. The post Monthly tire collection scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arraigned in deadly Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Kenzie’s Kakes going through renovations

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Kenzie’s Kakes is remodeling its building from top to bottom. Kenzie’s Kakes, located in Beaver, is remodeling its store and with the new renovations comes the unveiling of their upstairs lobby, which will soon be open for customers. MacKenzie Brogan, the owner of Kenzie’s Kakes, says this is huge for her […]
BEAVER, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
811
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy