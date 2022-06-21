ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Summer Solstice The Most

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago

Summer is the season of love, romance and pleasure in all its many forms! This year, it begins on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET (AKA the longest day of the year). Everyone will feel the enriching effects of this cosmic transition, but there are four zodiac signs who will feel the summer solstice the most.

In astrology, the summer solstice is always a game-changing moment. Not only does it announce the moment the sun will enter compassionate and nurturing Cancer, but it also marks the moment that summer truly begins. At this point in time, the sun reaches its maximum power, showering the world with its replenishing rays of light without inhibition. And because the sun rules over your confidence and sense of self, the longest day of the year always leaves you feeling motivated and ready to enjoy life on a deeper level. After the rejuvenating vibrations of spring, summer is about indulging in all the beauty and abundance that has grown from the seeds you’ve been planting.

Although everyone will revel in the summer festivities, this solstice is also a profound moment for four zodiac signs in particular. And if you happen to have your sun sign, your moon sign or—especially— your rising sign in Aries, Cancer, Libra or Capricorn, here’s why the summer solstice could be a pivotal turning point in your life:

Aries

Although the thought of summer probably makes you want to take several vacations and party it up until dawn, the summer solstice has other plans for you. After all, this is the moment the sun enters your fourth house of home and family; the section of your chart that deals with everything that feels personal and private to you. While everyone might be indulging in the summer solstice revelry, you know you’re in the mood to spend time with your family and soak up the positive vibes in your very own living room!

Cancer

The summer solstice is always a beautiful moment for you, Cancer. After all, the experience means that Cancer season has officially begun! With your solar return in session, you’re thinking more and more about who you are and who you’re becoming. Ask yourself where you want to be a year from now and set an intention that allows you to embrace that growth. You’re the star of the show on the summer solstice, so revel in every minute of it!

Libra

With summer officially in session, no one’s feeling more motivated to exceed expectations than you are, Libra. June 21 is not just the longest day of the year, but it represents the sun’s move into your 10th house of public image! Make no mistake—you’re on people’s radar right now, and if anyone’s *this* close to getting that promotion, it’s you. Now’s the time to make big business plans and to rethink the narrative arc of your career. What do you want to be known for? What do you want to achieve? You’ve got this, Libra.

Capricorn

You thrive in the cold darkness of winter, but that doesn’t mean the summer solstice isn’t an incredibly profound moment for you, Capricorn. After all, this is the moment the sun enters your seventh house of partnerships, inspiring you to link up with lovers, friends and even business partners! Now’s the time to embrace harmony in your relationships and to learn something from someone you admire. Two is often better than one, so explore what could happen if you decide to commit for the long haul!

