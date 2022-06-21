ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets ace Jacob deGrom could make season debut 'around the All-Star break'?

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
New York Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom could make his season debut next month. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It was learned ahead of this past weekend that New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill is dealing with a right shoulder strain that will cause him to be shut down from throwing for at least a month. However, there is some positive news regarding the club's rotation ahead of Tuesday's game at the Houston Astros.

Mets ace and three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer is on track to make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday as he looks to complete his recovery from an oblique strain that's kept him out for more than a month of action. Meanwhile, fellow New York ace Jacob deGrom has yet to make his 2022 season debut and has been sidelined with a stress reaction in his right scapula, but SNY noted on Tuesday afternoon that Jon Heyman of The New York Post said during the latest edition of "The Show" podcast that deGrom could pitch in a big-league game "around the All-Star break."

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has completed at least four bullpen sessions and has also gone through an "up-and-down" that is meant to simulate multiple innings and a pitcher sitting between those innings. It's unclear when deGrom may face live batters before he's penciled in for a rehab assignment.

The Mets began Tuesday at 45-24 and with a 5.5-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings, so there remains no hurry to rush deGrom back, especially considering he missed the second half of the 2021 campaign because of lingering elbow issues.

Next month's All-Star break begins on July 18.

