CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former resident of Logan County is facing more than two years in prison for a federal wiretapping charge. Randall Dwight Holden II, 33, has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison, along with three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. The news release stated Holden has been ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO