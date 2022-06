JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a sedan and an SUV were traveling westbound on I-10. At the same time, a woman of an unknown age was walking within the outside travel lane. The 26-year-old driver of the sedan didn’t see the woman until it was too late, and the right side of his car collided with the pedestrian.

