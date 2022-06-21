ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What is ‘skiplagging?’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devan Markham, Nick Smith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IhHD_0gHhYqah00

( NewsNation ) — There’s a growing trend of people booking so-called “hidden city” tickets to avoid flight delays and save money.

The practice within the travel industry is called “hidden city” fares, or “skiplagging.”

It works like this:

Overbooked flights: Another frustration amid travel chaos

When trying to book a flight to a desired destination, travelers look to buy the cheapest airfare — even if that means booking a flight to a city that isn’t their final destination.

Say someone is trying to book a flight from Chicago to Charlotte on Friday night. Rather than pay $191 for a one-way direct flight to the Queen City, a “hidden city” ticket costs just $117.

How? The traveler still ends up in Charlotte, but the difference is they’ve booked a flight from Chicago to New York instead with a connecting flight in Charlotte. Once in Charlotte, the traveler just doesn’t board the connecting flight to New York.

However, while it could save you money on airfare, there are a couple of downsides to skiplagging.

Travelers face flight delays, cancellations for fifth day

For one, travelers can’t check a bag. If they check a bag, it will end up at that final destination (New York) rather than the one they are actually going to (Charlotte).

Also, they won’t receive frequent flyer miles for the second, empty leg of the flight.

Airlines hate this practice. United Airlines even sued the creator of a hidden city travel website in 2015, claiming skiplagging was “deceptive behavior.” The judge dismissed the case, though, claiming the court didn’t have jurisdiction over it, according to CNN Business .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
New York State
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Have Homes Overpriced By More Than 50%

Seen some new homes pop up on sale around you lately? That price tag is probably something you should take a little look at. A new study is reporting that two North Carolina cities have homes overpriced by more than 50% and you may not guess which cities those are!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info
WSOC Charlotte

Chase ends in crash in Rowan County, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A chase ended after a car hit a pole on Webb Road and Yost Road around 10 a.m.n on Tuesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said they took the suspects into custody. [ALSO READ: Man charged after deputy chase ends in crash, downed power pole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
lincolntimesnews.com

A historic day in Lincoln County: The new courthouse unveiled to the public

LINCOLNTON – It’s not every day that a new courthouse opens in a county. The new Lincoln County Courthouse located on Justice Drive, behind the Lincoln County YMCA and the Lincoln County Health Department was opened to the public on Friday. The old courthouse, which has anchored the downtown area of Lincolnton for almost 100 years is in the process of being vacated this week. Cases are slated to start being heard the week of June 27.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Three juveniles taken into custody after chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase on I-85 that began in Mecklenburg County ended in Rowan County with a crash and three juveniles taken into custody. It happened Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy