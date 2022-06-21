ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks’ first chicken sandwich has arrived

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) — Starbucks has entered the chicken sandwich chat. On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced the arrival of its Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich, becoming the latest restaurant chain to offer its own version of the ever-popular food item.

The sandwich features an oat biscuit roll filled with white meat chicken, eggs and a maple butter spread, Food and Wine reports. A Starbucks representative told Nexstar the sandwich is now a permanent menu item.

Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty Bowers ahead of public testimony to Jan. 6 panel

The sandwich is part of Starbucks’ new items released this summer. The roster also includes the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher beverage, the nondairy Paradise Drink Refresher, and Cookies & Cream Cake Pops. New items are available in U.S. stores starting Tuesday.

Several food chains have introduced their own specialty chicken sandwiches in the past few years, including Popeye’s, Burger King and Wendy’s. Popeye’s chicken sandwich release in 2019 was widely viewed as being a viable competitor to Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich .

Though new chicken sandwich launches are big headline-grabbers for restaurants, the new items don’t always take off. Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco launched nationally in September 2021 but was phased out in the following months.

