LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas counties are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions.
Active burn bans:
- Anderson County
- Angelina County
- Cherokee County
- Henderson County
- Houston County
- Marion County
- Two Morris County cities – Lone Star and Daingerfield
- Panola County
- Polk County
- Trinity County
- Upshur County
- Van Zandt County
Many counties are citing the lack of rain along with extreme heat as the reason for the burn bans.
The Hallsville Fire Department is urging residents to not burn in a Facebook post:
“Please don’t burn….. It’s very dry and conditions are poor. It could cost you or someone more than it’s worth. Stay hydrated and check on friends and family during this Hot weather. Stay safe and blessed.”
Hallsville Fire Department.
Burn bans prohibit all outdoor burning. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, those who violate burn bans could be fined up to $500. Officials say that residents should not make campfires or burn trash, wood or other items during a burn ban.
