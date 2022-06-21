LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas counties are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions.

Active burn bans:

Anderson County

Angelina County

Cherokee County

Henderson County

Houston County

Marion County

Two Morris County cities – Lone Star and Daingerfield

Panola County

Polk County

Trinity County

Upshur County

Van Zandt County

Many counties are citing the lack of rain along with extreme heat as the reason for the burn bans.

The Hallsville Fire Department is urging residents to not burn in a Facebook post:

“Please don’t burn….. It’s very dry and conditions are poor. It could cost you or someone more than it’s worth. Stay hydrated and check on friends and family during this Hot weather. Stay safe and blessed.” Hallsville Fire Department.

Burn bans prohibit all outdoor burning. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, those who violate burn bans could be fined up to $500. Officials say that residents should not make campfires or burn trash, wood or other items during a burn ban.

