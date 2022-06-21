ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H9GN_0gHhYZmS00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas counties are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions.

‘A historical piece of Jacksonville’: Beloved Hotel RITUAL lost in flames

Active burn bans:

  • Anderson County
  • Angelina County
  • Cherokee County
  • Henderson County
  • Houston County
  • Marion County
  • Two Morris County cities – Lone Star and Daingerfield
  • Panola County
  • Polk County
  • Trinity County
  • Upshur County
  • Van Zandt County

Many counties are citing the lack of rain along with extreme heat as the reason for the burn bans.

The Hallsville Fire Department is urging residents to not burn in a Facebook post:

Man charged with starting Smith County house fire that killed his half-brother

“Please don’t burn….. It’s very dry and conditions are poor. It could cost you or someone more than it’s worth. Stay hydrated and check on friends and family during this Hot weather. Stay safe and blessed.”

Hallsville Fire Department.

Burn bans prohibit all outdoor burning. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, those who violate burn bans could be fined up to $500. Officials say that residents should not make campfires or burn trash, wood or other items during a burn ban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Extreme heat sending people and fish looking for cooler spots

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — These triple-digit temperatures have already raised plenty of concern over heat exhaustion. For those who love to fish, getting good results may come later in the day when it’s cooler. It may not only help your chances of getting a bite but could be safer for your health too. “We have […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

White Oak PD: ‘Zero tolerance’ for fireworks

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department has issued a zero tolerance policy on fireworks within city limits, citing recent burn bans. Though fireworks within city limits has been illegal for years, in the past, officers would only give warnings to first-time offenders “in an attempt to gain compliance without having to […]
WHITE OAK, TX
KLST/KSAN

More burn bans declared in several East Texas cities

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three cities in East Texas have been added to the list of areas with burn bans in effect due to the dry conditions. Marshall, Texas issued a ban on Wednesday notifying residents that burning permits will not be issued until further notice. The fire department says anyone who received a burn […]
MARSHALL, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Multiple Shooting Victims Reported At Trail Ride In Winona, TX

Every summer in East Texas, thousands of locals and visitors visit our area for weekend "Trail Rides" which are supposed to be outdoor fun featuring horses, dancing, ATV's and concerts. Unfortunately, these events have been suffering from a rise in violence in recent years and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is reporting details about a violence incident at a trail ride over the weekend.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Hot Weather#Texas A M#Tyler#Hotel Ritual#Texas A M Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
CBS19

LIST: Burn bans issued across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas counties have issued burn bans this week as summer officially began and while hot temperatures and drought conditions continue. The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert

East Texas farmers, gardeners trying to outlast triple-digit heat to get crop yield. With little rain plus the looming possibility of water restriction and conservation, East Texas gardeners and crop growers are trying to outlast the intense 100-degree plus temperatures to get some yield out of their crops. Protestors gather...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event, officials say

TYLER, Texas – Five people were shot and injured early Sunday during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride, according to authorities. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz from nearby Marshall, Texas.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Cities who have canceled fireworks shows, citing burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks. The following cities have canceled their July 4 events: Athens Bullard Chandler Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall Troup “This announcement and other facts […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KETK / FOX51 News

Drought-like conditions impact hay production in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas continues to experience drought-like conditions. The impact is now reaching into hay production and quality. “The hay that we have made this year is about half of what we would have expected for the hay meadow,” said Robin Hood, Hood Family Farms. Ranchers around East Texas are turning toward […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler celebrates Bergfeld Park renovations

TYLER, Texas — In 2011, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin had an idea which eventually led to a four-phase master plan spanning all the way to the present day. On Saturday morning, it culminated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the fully renovated Bergfeld...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

8 East Texas Counties Have Enacted Burn Bans in The Last 48 Hours

Since the beginning of this week, 8 counties in east Texas have approved burn bans. Those counties are Angelina, Marion, Upshur, Cherokee, Polk, Trinity, Henderson, and Anderson. Don't be surprised to see more East Texas red on this map in the very near future. The extreme heat and below-normal rainfall...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Food Bank combatting veteran hunger

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank wants local veterans to know that help is available whenever they are hungry. In order to show that “boots are on the ground” combatting hunger for veterans every day, on Friday, volunteers built boots out of cans. Team members for Humana and local veteran groups used […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Daingerfield bans fireworks ‘until further notice’

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – In Morris County, Daingerfield has updated their burn ban to include “no aerial fireworks permitted within city limits.” City officials confirmed that the addition went into effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect for the next few weeks, including July 4. Citing hot and dry conditions, Daingerfield is a part […]
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy