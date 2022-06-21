ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Planning on attending AthFest 2022? Here's a list of 10 things you'll need to know.

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYzby_0gHhYUMp00

After a two-year hiatus, the AthFest Music & Arts Festival will return to downtown this weekend, welcoming first-time attendees as well as those who have made the three-day event a part of their lives since 1997.

If you'll be among the thousands of folks planning to be there, here's a list of 10 important things to know about AthFest 2022.

AthFest takes place in downtown Athens from Friday to Sunday. The event is free and wristbands are not required to watch the outdoor performances.

Outdoor music will take place on two downtown stages. The main stage is sponsored by Asheville, N.C.'s, Wicked Weed Brewing Pub and will be located at Pulaski Street and Washington Street. The Hull Street stage will be located between Washington Street and Hancock Avenue.

Parking is available in the College Avenue deck between Clayton Street and Washington Street and there are also private Parkmobile lots and metered spots available throughout downtown Athens. Don't forget that street parking downtown is free on Sundays.

Tickets will be required for performances at The 40 Watt Club and The Georgia Theatre (indoor and rooftop) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/cc/athfest-music-and-arts-festival-2022-447549 .

• This year's lineup of local and regional music acts is one of the most eclectic in AthFest history, featuring more than 80 bands and artists from R&B powerhouse Convict Julie and the dream-pop project Night Palace to Athens punk legends Pylon Reenactment Society and hip-hop royalty Duddy Ken. Visit athfest.com/schedule/ for full details.

•​​​​​​​ AthFest has dedicated an entire block of Washington Street to its family-friendly KidsFest stage and related activities. The concerts, craft area and demonstrations are free, and on-site tickets can be purchased for bouncy houses and other inflatables.

•​​​​​​​ The AthFest Artist Market will be open all three days of the festival and will be set up on Washington Street between Hull Street and Lumpkin Street with more than 65 vendors participating. Some of this year's makers include Acid Drop Designs, Ashtoons Caricatures, Genuine Gem Co., Inga & Evija, The Lawn Bois, Manami Art, Sadie Pij Art and Sandy Westberry Art Designs.

•​​​​​​​ The Sunday Gospel Brunch at Hendershot's Coffee (237 Prince Ave.) at 11:30 a.m. is free until safe capacity is reached. The lineup will include Ansley Stewart, Marco Hull and Sharmar Stevens, and Puma Yu's will be selling food from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•​​​​​​​ Athens Ciné (234 W. Hancock Ave.) will be screening the original 1987 music documentary "Athens, GA - Inside/Out" at 2 p.m. on Saturday and its 2021 follow-up "Red Turns Into Blue: Athens, Inside-Out 2" at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at athenscine.com or at the theater.

•​​​​​​​ More than 30 volunteer positions have yet to be filled for AthFest 2022 slots from stage assistants and parking direction to the KidsFest tent and water delivery. Interested applicants can find a list of all available volunteer slots and sign up to help at signupgenius.com/go/4090f48abad22abf85-athfest4 .

More: Athens area will remain hot and dry as temperatures will again hit upper 90s, low 100s

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Planning on attending AthFest 2022? Here's a list of 10 things you'll need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County neighborhood residents frustrated over rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta-based start up is stirring up quite a bit of trouble for residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood, who say their former neighbor’s home is now being used as an illegal rooming house. Residents who live next door to one of hundreds of Padsplit rentals around the metro area told Fox 5 it’s been a nightmare experience.
CBS 46

Georgia-based shoe company to expand, add 340 jobs in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - An expansion effort by a Georgia-based shoe company will help create 340 new jobs and more than $20 million in capital investment over the next five years. According to officials, third-generation family-owned Okabashi Brands Inc. is expected to renovate its 100,000-square-foot facility to accommodate new manufacturing...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett Co. Police warn businesses to be alert after increase in burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With an increase in vape shop burglaries reported over the past month in Gwinnett County, police officials have warned small businesses and vape shops to stay alert. Officials urge small business owners to contact the Community Affairs Unit to request crime prevention surveys to help with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Street Parking#Pub#Local Life#Localevent#Watt Club
WTVCFOX

Family of three killed in Marietta crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family, including a 7-year-old girl, has passed away after a fiery crash in east Georgia. That is according to our ABC affiliate in Atlanta WSBTV. The incident happened on June 11 around 3:30 pm, in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20. The Chevy Malibu ran off the road around mile marker 149 near the Crawford/Sparta exit. When the car veered off the road it ran into a tree head-on and burst into flames, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police recover man's body from Lake Lanier

The Gainesville Police Department said Thursday afternoon that they had recovered a man's body from Lake Lanier. The agency said in a social media post that they recovered the man near Pearl Nix Parkway. They believe the man died in an accidental drowning. Lt. Judd Smith the Georgia Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS 46

Cause of massive fire that destroyed Motel 6 in Commerce under investigation

COMMERCE Ga. (CBS46) - A massive fire destroyed the Motel 6 in Commerce on Monday. Officials say at 6:26 p.m., units from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the Motel 6, located at 128 Frontage Road, on a reported structure fire and found a two-story occupied motel with heavy smoke showing from multiple areas of the second floor and roof.
COMMERCE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Human remains found in wooded area in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Hall County. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the remains were found Monday afternoon. Deputies discovered the remains after they searched a wooded area on Paradise Point Road in...
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police searching for murder suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department shared an image of a man killed in a June 7 murder in Ellenwood. Police said officers found Mikael McNeil shot near Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Road. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Policed asked anyone with information to call...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two Pendergrass residents charged with trafficking fentanyl

A six-month investigation in Northeast Georgia has led to the arrests of two alleged drug traffickers. Law enforcement in Jackson County took Steven Chad Pearson and Angela Nichole Patrick into custody on Friday and charged them with trafficking fentanyl, among other charges. On June 17, agents with the GBI’s Appalachian...
PENDERGRASS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Law enforcement agencies work together to make arrests throughout DeKalb

Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions recently came together during a 48-hour period to make 38 arrests in DeKalb County. Called “Operation Safe Summer,” the two-day task force efforts were deemed successful on June 15 by DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox and DeKalb County Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “We measure...
nowhabersham.com

Man’s body recovered from Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville

Emergency crews on Saturday recovered the body of a man from Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if it’s the same man they’ve been searching for since Wednesday. Authorities believe the man may have taken his own life. According to Gainesville Police, the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Drowning victim’s name released as DNR continues search for remains

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continued the search for the remains of Kaiyan Ding, 29 of Atlanta on Sunday after he drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon. Hall County Fire Rescue received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday, June 18 about a possible drowning near Holiday Marina in the southern part of Hall County. HCFR’s Water Rescue 1 responded at approximately 2 p.m. in an attempt to save Ding.
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy