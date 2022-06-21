VIDEO: Man impersonates UPS worker in violent Brooklyn home invasion

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage on Tuesday of a man who pretended to be a UPS employee in a violent home invasion robbery in Brooklyn earlier this month, authorities said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, the suspect impersonated a UPS employee to gain entry into a 28-year-old man's apartment located at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street in Brownsville, officials said.

Police said the suspect then hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.

Once inside, the suspect removed a PlayStation 4, iPhone 11, and jewelry before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital for his injuries and was listed in stable condition.

The value of the property removed is approximately $3,200.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark skin complexion, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 6'2" tall, 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).