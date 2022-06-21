Jackson Zoo to host Blue Bell Ice Cream Social

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Jackson Zoo announced they will host a Blue Bell Ice Cream Social with the City with Soul on Saturday, July 16.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and benefit the Jackson Zoo’s renovation efforts. The Blue Bell Ice Cream Social is a new spin on the classic ice cream safari, where instead of a competition between scoopers, the public can enjoy time with volunteer celebrity scoopers.

The event will be held outdoors. Face masks are welcome, but not required. The event will feature eight Blue Bell Ice Cream flavors, Blue Bell Orange Sherbet, watermelon slices, and cotton candy, all while supplies last.

Additional activities include face painting, free carousel rides, a KidZone with Bounce-A-Roo water slide and inflatables.

Tickets are $13 for ages 13-years-old and up, $10 for ages two to 12-years-old, and children under two years old are free. Tickets can also be purchased online at jacksonzoo.org .

