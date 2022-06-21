ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee police make arrest after customer stabbed inside Books-A-Million

By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

Tallahassee police apprehended and arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a customer Tuesday inside the Books-A-Million store on Thomasville Road.

John McFarland, 41, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the store at 1:42 p.m. and located the victim, a man who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They began searching for the suspect, who ran away after the violent encounter.

"Arriving officers quickly located the suspect in the woods north of Killearn Center Boulevard and took him into custody for attempted murder," TPD said. "Additionally, a knife was recovered by officers."

Investigators said the suspect and the victim did not know one another.

More recent stabbings:

Earlier in the day, police said a man was stabbed by another man while he was walking in the 800 block of Wadsworth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

"The victim was not forthcoming with information regarding the circumstances of the incident," TPD said.

No arrests were made and the investigation remains open and active.

Police said the two stabbings did not appear related.

“We don’t have any reason to believe they’re connected," said Alicia Turner, a TPD spokeswoman.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police make arrest after customer stabbed inside Books-A-Million

