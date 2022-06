(WHTM) — The Supreme Court decision is in. Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land, and the Midstate is reacting. “This is a really cruel and unjust decision and Iwas mostly thinking about all the people across the nation that are going to be harmed by this decision ,” said Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

