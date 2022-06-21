ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida deputies searching for people who threw wild party in house that wasn’t theirs

By Tom Lewis
WFLA
 5 days ago

SEASIDE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public help solve a pretty outlandish crime.

It involves some people throwing a house party in Seaside. There was only one problem. It wasn’t their house.

Turn it down: Florida law lets officers ticket for loud music from cars

Investigators released footage of dozens of young people holding boxing matches in the foyer of this $8 million home. Deputies believe the crowds broke into the home in Blackwater Street sometime Friday night and proceeded to party on.

Early Saturday, security for the watercolor complained about the noise. When deputies showed up, they say most of the people left quickly. But then several videos surfaced on social media.

Authorities said they damaged the home and stole items from inside. Open house parties are illegal in Walton County. Burglary, theft and vandalism are also illegal.

Authorities are hoping someone can identify some of the party-goers. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 9

DON HALL
5d ago

they can at least identify the ones posting these videos. That is a start

Reply
11
judy van coevering
5d ago

turn these criminals in people if you recognize them.... lock them all up

Reply
9
