West Columbia, SC 06/24/2022 - Lexington Two announces the winners of Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year for the district’s 14 schools. The Lexington Two District Teacher of the Year will be selected from among the school-level winners by a panel of judges, and the winner will be announced this fall. That winner will go on to compete for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO