Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

wjol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June 24th is...

www.wjol.com

WSPY NEWS

“Can't Wait to Get Back Home;” a 150th birthday celebration in Sheridan

Your browser does not support the audio element. More than half of Sheridan’s 150 years have been shared by this trio. Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the years, Joyce Bernard, Cliff Michaelson, and Ron Larson have built a collection of stories, making you smile as wide as the bend in the Fox River below this surrounding farmland village.
SHERIDAN, IL
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

AURORA, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Unplug Illinois Day and Be With Nature At Will County Forest Preserves

Put your phone down and focus on nature during the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day on July 9. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate with three programs, including an Unplug with Monarchs offering on July 9 and 10 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock)
WILL COUNTY, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
todaynationnews.com

Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

As a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became an...
SYCAMORE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman, wife welcome triplets: 'healthy and resting well'

CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez and his wife have welcomed triplets into the world. The three babies were born Wednesday afternoon. The newborns are a boy and two girls. The girls are identical twins. The children were born eight weeks early, but are "doing great." The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Diapers, Kids Clothes And More To Be Given Away On Southwest Side In Honor Of Young Mother Killed Buying Used Stroller

ARCHER HEIGHTS — Free diapers, kids clothing, baby food and more are available Saturday for families thanks to a Southwest Side group. The Southwest Collective is back with its monthly Freebies for Families event, hosting giveaways the last Saturday of every month. People can grab what they need from the United Credit Union parking lot noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Pulaski Road.
CHICAGO, IL

