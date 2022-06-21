ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Child in Daphne in critical condition, sex offender wanted for questioning

By Summer Poole
 5 days ago

UPDATE (4:16 p.m.): Daphne Police confirmed that Douglas Lewis was living with the family of the child and had contact with the child. Officers said they believed he might have had something to do with the incident.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police and Fire Departments said one man is wanted for questioning for an incident involving a child who had a possible head injury.

Daphne Police said first responders were called to the area of Park City for an unresponsive child with a “possible head injury.” The child was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The incident did not happen at any of the parks in or near Park City.

Fugitive captured in Atmore, third escape in 3 months

Detectives said they would like to talk to Douglas Delaney Lewis, 45, regarding the incident. Lewis is wanted by police for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. He has not been charged in today’s incident.

Officers said Lewis was last seen in the area of North Main Street at about 2 p.m. If you know Lewis’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

