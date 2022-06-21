Wednesday Forecast: Warming back up for the second half of the week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we head into the late evening and overnight, there is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather for the viewing area, The more likely chance for thunderstorms to fire up will be over western and northwestern parts of Nebraska. These will then trek eastward across the area through the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is likely with these thunderstorms with chances increasing as you go to the north. Initially, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and perhaps an isolated tornado will be possible. The threat will then transition over to more of a damaging wind gust threat later in the evening. A cold front pushing east and southeast through the area will be the main culprit for these thunderstorms. That front should nearly be through the area by sunrise Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms may linger across southeastern areas on Saturday before shifting away from the area Saturday evening. Meanwhile, there will be more sun to the northwest on Saturday. North northwest winds will be gusty at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 35 mph. This will draw in some cooler air to the area. High temperatures on Saturday will range from the mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast. Many could see clouds hang around again on Sunday, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 70s.

