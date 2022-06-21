ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Wednesday Forecast: Warming back up for the second half of the week

By John Walsh
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a very nice day to start summer, we’ll see Mother Nature crank the thermometer back up for the rest of the week with temperatures peaking across the state on Friday. We’ll also keep on eye on the potential for two rounds of thunderstorms this week -...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Slight risk of severe storms overnight followed by a much welcomed dip in temperatures over the weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we head into the late evening and overnight, there is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather for the viewing area, The more likely chance for thunderstorms to fire up will be over western and northwestern parts of Nebraska. These will then trek eastward across the area through the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is likely with these thunderstorms with chances increasing as you go to the north. Initially, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and perhaps an isolated tornado will be possible. The threat will then transition over to more of a damaging wind gust threat later in the evening. A cold front pushing east and southeast through the area will be the main culprit for these thunderstorms. That front should nearly be through the area by sunrise Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms may linger across southeastern areas on Saturday before shifting away from the area Saturday evening. Meanwhile, there will be more sun to the northwest on Saturday. North northwest winds will be gusty at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 35 mph. This will draw in some cooler air to the area. High temperatures on Saturday will range from the mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast. Many could see clouds hang around again on Sunday, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 70s.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska projects big winners for “shovel-ready” construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Six Central Nebraska non-profits are getting millions of dollars for so-called “shovel-ready” improvement projects. In a press release Friday, the state Department of Economic Development announced a total of $115 million dollars in grants under a bill passed last year in the Legislature. The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act authorizes use of $100 million in federal ARPA funds and $15 million from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Special legislative session on abortion possible in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this month Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts made it clear that he is interested in calling a special session of the legislature if Roe is overturned, and if he can see a path forward to change Nebraska’s abortion rules. “We are going to call a...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Nebraska politicians react to Roe vs. Wade overturn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans around the country. Several Nebraska politicians gave their opinions on the ruling. “I have always...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the postconviction appeal of a death row inmate who said his defense attorney was so inept that his right to a fair trial had been compromised. Roy Ellis Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy