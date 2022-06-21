Fremont Police searching for at-risk woman
Update: Ms. Jeung has been located.
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing woman who is considered at risk, according to a statement from FPD.
Alma Jeung, 83, is identified as an Asian female with dementia and a medical condition that requires medication. Police say she is approximately 5'3" and weighs 120 pounds. Jeung has brown hair with burgundy highlights.
Jeung was reported missing this morning at 11:45 a.m., but hasn’t been seen since June 20 around 7:00 p.m. Police say she left last night or this morning from the 35000 block of Gleason Lane. Jeung has a medic-alert bracelet with her name on it, and police say she is unfamiliar with the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at (510) 790-6800 option 3. In an emergency please dial 911.
