ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Fremont Police searching for at-risk woman

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIB63_0gHhUfhQ00

Update: Ms. Jeung has been located.

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing woman who is considered at risk, according to a statement from FPD.

Alma Jeung, 83, is identified as an Asian female with dementia and a medical condition that requires medication. Police say she is approximately 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds. Jeung has brown hair with burgundy highlights.

Hot weather tips for saving on your power bill

Jeung was reported missing this morning at 11:45 a.m., but hasn’t been seen since June 20 around 7:00 p.m. Police say she left last night or this morning from the 35000 block of Gleason Lane. Jeung has a medic-alert bracelet with her name on it, and police say she is unfamiliar with the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at (510) 790-6800 option 3. In an emergency please dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Sheriff K-9 Captures Fleeing Motorcyclist

MODESTO – A motorcyclist that led deputies on a pursuit was captured by a Stanislaus Sheriff K-9 early Sunday morning. At about 1:19am a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist in the area of Hatch and Carpenter Roads. The motorcyclist failed to stop and fled north on Carpenter. Deputies pursued the motorcycle as it ran past stop signs into West Modesto.
MODE, IL
FOX40

Lodi Police Department issues phone and rental scam warnings

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
LODI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dementia#Brown Hair#911#Law Enforcement#Fpd#Asian#Gleason Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Firefighters contained blaze that threatened homes

LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
KRON4 News

Napa police are searching for shooting suspect

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident. Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital. Police are asking assistance […]
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond man found shot in Oakland, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla Fire in Livermore 100% contained

(KRON) – The Tesla Fire in Livermore is now 100% contained at 524 acre, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire worked through the night until the fire was fully contained at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred eleven miles southeast of Livermore on Tesla and Corall Hollow Roads. The […]
LIVERMORE, CA
Mission Local

SF Muni train shooting suspect arrested in Pittsburg, CA

Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Novato evacuation drill scheduled for Saturday morning

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — An evacuation drill will be conducted Saturday morning by the Novato Fire Protection District, Marin Firewise Communities, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. The drill is for the Black Point and Pacheco Valle areas only. The drill begins at 9:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect injured in Alameda Co. police shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Driver strikes, kills bicyclist in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police and crime stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a black 4-door Infinity that struck and killed an Oakland father of four who was biking with his children. Police say this hit-and-run happened a week ago, but now, they’re releasing […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy