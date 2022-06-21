RSF Golf Club Summer Kick-Off Party
RSF Golf Club held its Summer Kick-Off Party, a fun-filled family event, on June 17 on the driving range.
Photos by Jon Clark
This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .
