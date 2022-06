Since the start of the pandemic, a range of different brands have been adding drive-thru lanes, noting elevated demand for the ordering channel. Now, fast-casual brand Smokey Bones, which has 62 locations across 16 states, announced Tuesday (June 21) that it would open its first drive-thru at a location in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Wednesday (June 22). The company is also offering its virtual brands at the drive-thru.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO