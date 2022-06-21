ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Prosecutors weighing more charges for driver who killed Indy mom, ER doctor

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLOdu_0gHhUKMH00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating whether to file additional charges in the deaths of an Indianapolis mother and an emergency physician .

Kelli Anderson, 55, was in court Monday for her initial hearing on one count of reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness.

The charges stem from a June 9 crash at North Keystone Avenue and 52nd Street that eventually led to the death of 28-year-old Kiana Burns . Burns’ mother, Denise Gatling, was in the courtroom to see the woman who is accused of killing her daughter.

19-year-old fatally shot inside grandmother’s home on Indy’s west side

“She wanted Kiana to have a presence here,” attorney Dustin Fregiato said. “She wanted Kiana to know that she is being represented here.”

Fregiato is representing Gatling in any civil matter that arise from the crash.

“We are looking into all avenues of who might have responsibility as to why this tragedy happened,” Fregiato said.

A judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Anderson’s behalf. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and was appointed a public defender.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to suspend Anderson’s driver’s license . The judge took it under advisement and said the state will have to file additional paperwork before a hearing on that motion is scheduled.

‘A gentle soul’: Coach Painter, Purdue community reacts to Caleb Swanigan’s death

“We think it’s completely justifiable that the state should suspend her license,” Fregiato said. “We only wish that there were avenues that this could’ve been done prior to this tragedy happening.”

Anderson was also the driver who hit and killed Dr. Brian Dillman on May 19 near 49th Street and Meridian Street, according to court documents. Following that crash, she was told by her physicians not to drive for six months until she was cleared by a neurologist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwkNA_0gHhUKMH00
Kiana Burns, left, and Dr. Brian Dillman, right. (Images courtesy Denise Gatling and Franciscan Health)

After the crash that killed Kiana, Anderson told police she suffers from life-threatening allergies and epilepsy. Anderson told police she was still allowed to drive because “nothing is wrong with her brain, and her illness is all due to allergies.”

“Seasonal allergies aren’t typically considered to be predisposing factor for epilepsy,” neurosurgeon Dr. Kunal Gupta said.

Gupta, who has not reviewed Anderson’s medical records and has no connection to the case, said epilepsy is a disorder of the brain and is difficult to live with.

Court documents reveal Anderson was taking the epilepsy medication Topamax. Gupta said medicine is not a cure.

“Patients can have breakthrough seizures even on medication,” Gupta said, “often necessitating two or three increased doses of medication or even more.”

AES Indiana customers could see nearly 19% rate increase this fall

The prosecutor’s office is still waiting on toxicology results from both crashes, and that is part of its ongoing investigation.

“We will go to wherever the evidence takes us, and whoever is responsible for allowing this tragedy happened will hopefully be brought to justice,” Fregiato said.

“Including the State of Indiana?” FOX59 reporter Max Lewis asked.

“If that’s where the evidence takes us,” Fregiato replied.

Kiana left behind four children; the youngest was born just last year. The family’s attorney said they’re struggling to come to the realization that their mom is never coming home.

“The oldest, being 8, is now going through the emotions of learning how to cope with the preventable loss of his mother,” Fregiato said. “Even he asked why this woman was allowed to continue to drive. If an 8-year-old can process that, why can’t others?”

If Anderson is able to make bond, she will be prohibited from driving. She will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing at the end of August.

Her trial is schedule for Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy kayaker found dead in private pond, police investigate

HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was found dead in a private pond. Officers responded to a report of a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced. They received this report at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton.
HOLTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
FOX59

Southeast side death no longer ruled a stabbing

UPDATE: Police have since clarified that this death is no longer being considered a stabbing but rather a normal death investigation. No foul play is suspected, IMPD said. The original story can be read below. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being stabbed on the city’s southeast side, police confirmed Friday. The stabbing occurred […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Person
Max Lewis
WIBC.com

IMPD: Uber Passenger Shot, Driver Crashes Into House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber passenger was shot Friday morning and the Uber driver crashed into a house while trying to get away from the gunfire. Just after midnight, police were called to a crash in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street near Emerson Avenue on the city’s near-east side, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy
FOX59

2 officer-involved crashes in less than 6 hours in Johnson County resulted in 1 fatality

JOHNSON COUNTY — Police are investigating two separate crashes involving police officers that occurred in Johnson County less than six hours apart. The first incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, June 24. Greenwood Police were dispatched to a car crash at the intersection of Worthsville and Collins Road. The incident involved a Johnson County […]
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Woman dies after train hits SUV in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks. A train heading southbound then slammed into […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side. IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Investigation underway after kayaker dies in private pond

HOLTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after being found in a private pond Friday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan in Holton after reports of a kayaker who fell into the water and did not resurface.
HOLTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy