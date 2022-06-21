ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Here's how to watch the implosion of University of Alabama's Julia Tutwiler Hall

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwqqP_0gHhU9jX00

The University of Alabama will provide a livestream video of the implosion of the old Julia Tutwiler Hall.

UA says that because of Tutwiler Hall's location and a large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited and officials recommend watching live video of the event at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.

UA will also provide a small public viewing area on the top floor of the Magnolia Parking Deck. Dust masks will be provided for spectators at the parking deck, which is at 800 Paul W. Bryant Drive. Spectators can take Bryant Drive to Sixth Avenue to gain access to the parking deck, Parking will be available on the first two floors of the deck and in the surface lots around the deck.

The implosion will be handled by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. from Birmingham and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corp. from Bixby, Oklahoma.

About 2,000 holes have been drilled in the structural columns of Tutwiler Hall, where about 675 pounds of dynamite will be placed. When the dynamite is detonated, the building will come down in about 20 seconds.

These streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. July 4:

• Paul W. Bryant Drive from Sixth Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue.

• 10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive.

• 12th Street from Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue.

• Eighth Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street.

• Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

• Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

These streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. to westbound traffic at Seventh Avenue: 10th Alley, 11th Street and 11th Alley.

Tutwiler: Down with the old, up with the new: The third Tutwiler dorm rises

Debut: New, improved Julia Tutwiler Hall set for fall debut at the University of Alabama

Tutwiler Hall: Good thing those old walls can’t talk:' Former Tutwiler Hall residents recall University of Alabama days

All streets will reopen after the implosion.

Julia Tutwiler Hall was built in 1968 and has housed more than 50,000 women through the years.

UA considered a renovation, but a study determined that refurbishing Tutwiler would not be cost-effective. Instead, UA built a new Tutwiler Hall next to the old building.

The new Tutwiler Hall will open in August with bed capacity of 1,284, featuring state-of-the-art furnishings and amenities. The new hall will remain an all-women residence hall that primarily houses freshmen.

Tutwiler Hall is named after Julia Tutwiler, who was known as the mother of co-education in Alabama. Tutwiler lobbied the University of Alabama board of trustees to allow female students admittance to the university.

The first women, Bessie Parker and Anna Adams, were admitted in 1893.

Tutwiler was also a successful advocate for prison reform in Alabama, and she wrote the official state song.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Magnolia, AL
State
Oklahoma State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Adams
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Alabama#Implosion#College#University Of Alabama#Ua#D H Griffin Wrecking Co#Wallace Wade Avenue
wbrc.com

Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

2 Separate Alabama Men Escape Custody Using Ambulances To Flee

These men are dangerous and still on the loose. In two separate cases, two different Alabama men escape police custody and use an ambulance to make the getaway. First is 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford. Photo Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. Photo Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. Bradford was on his way to...
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power uses properties to boost pollinators

Alabama Power is using some of its properties to help boost pollination. Pollinator plots can be found at a number of Alabama Power sites, including The Preserves. As we near the end of Pollinator Week, Alabama Power Shorelines and Recreation team leader Josh Yerby and Alabama Cooperative Extension System pollinator expert Dani Carol share the top five things to know about pollinator plots.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Bham Now

5 reasons Alabama Spay/Neuter’s where you want to get your pet fixed

Do you own—or care about—dogs and cats? Since 2008, Alabama Spay/Neuter in Irondale has “fixed” over 150,000 dogs and cats, with more than 16K in 2021 alone, greatly reducing the number of unwanted animals in our community. Along with their professional and compassionate staff, they are experienced in spaying and neutering—it’s all they do, and they do it well. Keep reading to find out why you should take your pet there to “get fixed.”
IRONDALE, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Thunder on the Mountain returns

Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a tie-in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Abortion is now officially illegal in Alabama

A Montgomery federal judge lifted an injunction against Alabama’s 2019 Human Life Protection Act, officially making abortions a felony in the state. Judge Myron Thompson order states that the legal argument against Alabama’s ban no longer exists following action by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Roe Versus Wade decision that gave constitutional protections to women seeking end their pregnancies. Robin Marty is director of operations at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. She says she was taken by surprise by the SCOTUS action against Roe.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This snow cone hut has kept Alabama cool for 30 years

Tuscaloosa’s favorite snowball hut will turn 35 next year, which should give some who spent their childhoods visiting a little pause to reflect when they take their kids to Summer Snow today. It’s still the Druid City’s one-stop shop for colorful multi-flavored snow cones, or “snowballs” as owner Sammy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy