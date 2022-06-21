Here's how to watch the implosion of University of Alabama's Julia Tutwiler Hall

The University of Alabama will provide a livestream video of the implosion of the old Julia Tutwiler Hall.

UA says that because of Tutwiler Hall's location and a large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited and officials recommend watching live video of the event at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.

UA will also provide a small public viewing area on the top floor of the Magnolia Parking Deck. Dust masks will be provided for spectators at the parking deck, which is at 800 Paul W. Bryant Drive. Spectators can take Bryant Drive to Sixth Avenue to gain access to the parking deck, Parking will be available on the first two floors of the deck and in the surface lots around the deck.

The implosion will be handled by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. from Birmingham and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corp. from Bixby, Oklahoma.

About 2,000 holes have been drilled in the structural columns of Tutwiler Hall, where about 675 pounds of dynamite will be placed. When the dynamite is detonated, the building will come down in about 20 seconds.

These streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. July 4:

• Paul W. Bryant Drive from Sixth Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue.

• 10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive.

• 12th Street from Eighth Avenue to 10th Avenue.

• Eighth Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street.

• Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

• Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

These streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. to westbound traffic at Seventh Avenue: 10th Alley, 11th Street and 11th Alley.

All streets will reopen after the implosion.

Julia Tutwiler Hall was built in 1968 and has housed more than 50,000 women through the years.

UA considered a renovation, but a study determined that refurbishing Tutwiler would not be cost-effective. Instead, UA built a new Tutwiler Hall next to the old building.

The new Tutwiler Hall will open in August with bed capacity of 1,284, featuring state-of-the-art furnishings and amenities. The new hall will remain an all-women residence hall that primarily houses freshmen.

Tutwiler Hall is named after Julia Tutwiler, who was known as the mother of co-education in Alabama. Tutwiler lobbied the University of Alabama board of trustees to allow female students admittance to the university.

The first women, Bessie Parker and Anna Adams, were admitted in 1893.

Tutwiler was also a successful advocate for prison reform in Alabama, and she wrote the official state song.

