'I was young, confused and afraid.' Woman gets prison for baby's death at Hiram College

Despite letters from family and others requesting leniency, a Cleveland woman will spend at least 10 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of her newborn son, who was found in a garbage bag in a Hiram College dormitory.

"I'm apologizing to you judge for bringing such a case into your courtroom," a tearful Breyona Reddick told Judge Becky Doherty on Tuesday morning. "I was young, confused and afraid. I truly wish I could go back and change everything that day."

Reddkick, now 22, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by Doherty after a request by Reddick's attorney, Aaron Schwartz, that she sentence his client to probation.

"This was the death of a child," Doherty told Redddick. "I heard the testimony, you were here as well, when we had the hearing with the experts in regards to whether or not your child had been alive when he was born. And but for your actions, he could have remained alive."

Hiram police said the baby was found in a clear trash bag that was tied shut and left on the floor of a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall, a Hiram College dormitory, during the late morning of Oct. 18, 2019. The umbilical cord was still attached and it was reported that numerous bloody paper towels, a hooded sweatshirt, a pair of women’s panties, a feminine hygiene product wrapper and a roll of paper towels were also found in the bag.

DNA evidence determined Reddick, who was a student at the college, was the mother.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby died of asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention and that the baby was likely born that day and was alive no more than an hour. The death was ruled a homicide.

Schwartz said he had gotten to know Reddick and her family over the course of the case.

"This case is exceptionally sad all the way around," he said, acknowledging that he could not justify what Reddick did. "What was going on in her mind at the time will probably forever remain a mystery."

However, Schwartz also said that Reddick had been a very good student who was working hard toward a degree and has a "bright future," loves her other son — who is about 5 months old — and wants to be a good mother to him, and has a supportive family.

He said that what Reddick did was not normal for her.

"The person standing before the court has never had experience with the court system before and I have confidence never will again," said Schwartz, adding, "I don't think the court will regret placing her on [probation]."

But Prosecutor Stephen Michniak said that while he was not asking for a specific sentence and he believes that Reddick is "genuinely remorseful," he believed that something more than just probation is warranted.

"Throughout this case, the reoccurring theme I have felt is just sadness for this child, who will never get to live his life and tragically was betrayed by the person who was supposed to protect him the most."

Michniak said that what happened is not something most people would find "understandable," especially since there are community resources, including at Hiram College, that can help women in Reddick's position.

"It is sad because this child lost his life and Miss Reddick is most likely going to lose a portion of her freedom and a portion of her youth that she will not get back," he said. "But she does have a bill to pay."

A sentencing memorandum arguing for probation that Schwartz filed in the court on Friday included about 10 letters and emails from Reddick's family and others who know her requesting leniency.

"She has such a big heart," wrote her mother, Carol Banks. "I'm not just saying this because she's my daughter, I'm saying this because it's true."

Michniak said the baby's father, Ronelle Pride, submitted a "victim impact statement."

"Ronelle is obviously upset that his son will have a life not lived, was really only here a short time," said Michniak.

Pride briefly addressed Doherty via a Zoom call.

"I'm very impacted in what happened to my child. That's about it," said Pride, declining to say more.

Doherty said she felt compelled to hold Reddick accountable.

"This was a life, Miss Reddick," she said. "This wasn't just something you could place in the trash and walk away from."

After the sentencing, a Portage County sheriff's deputy placed Reddick in handcuffs and walked her out of the courtroom.

A grand jury indicted Reddick on charges of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, all unclassified felonies, as well as single counts of assault and child endangerment, both second-degree felonies, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony gross abuse of a corpse.

As part of a plea deal, Reddick pleaded guilty in April to first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, which was amended from the aggravated murder charge. Prosecutor's agreed not to prosecute Reddick on the remaining charges, also as part of the plea deal.

According to court records, Doherty could have sentenced Reddick to 11 to 16.5 years in prison. Doherty said Reddick can file an appeal of the sentence in the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals within 30 days of the sentencing.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.