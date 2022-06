The spongy moth can cause serious damage to the environment in New York. But they do have several natural killers you should know about. Scientifically referred to as Lymantria dispar dispar, the spongy moth was formally known as the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America changed their name in March 2020 as part of the Better Common Names Project. The invasive species in not native to New York and can reach high, destructive levels if they aren't controlled properly.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO