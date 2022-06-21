ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, WA

Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Newport teen’s death

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iq7y_0gHhTSD400

NEWPORT, Wash — Riley Hillestad was found guilty of second-degree murder in 19-year-old Jason Fox’s 2020 death.

Hillestad faces several charges and was convicted on all but two. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping but was convicted of second-degree murder, manslaughter, unauthorized concealment of a body, tampering with physical evidence, unauthorized disposal of a body and failure to notify a coroner.

Pend Oreille County Prosecutor Dolly Hunt argued for Hillestad to be charged as principal or as an accomplice to murder.

“’22 Yergens Road, just in case something happens to me,’” she said in her opening statements. “This would be the last text Jason Fox sends to his family or friends on the early hours of September 15, 2020.”

Defense attorney Brooke Hagara believed Hillestad was innocent.

“We’re going to be asking that you find Mr. Hillestad not guilty of first-degree murder, the lesser included charges of second-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter, and unlawful disposal of human remains,” Hagara told the jury.

Hillestad was one of four men arrested in Fox’s murder.

Kevin Belding took a plea deal last fall, admitting to rendering criminal assistance and failing to notify a corner. The criminal assistance charge, a felony, has a maximum sentence of one year, while the other is 90 days. Belding already spent at least 15 months in jail waiting for trial, so he was released because of his time served.

READ: A man was accused of being involved with a Newport teen’s death. Now, he’s out of jail.

Another man, Claude Merrit, was found guilty by a jury earlier this year. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his part in Fox’s death.

The fourth suspect, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, has not yet gone to trial.

Hillestad will be sentenced on July 22.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Court docs: Newport teenager found buried with his hands tied behind his back

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 murder

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and three years of community custody for a murder that occurred in 2020. The Spokane County Superior Court found Christian Robinson, 29, guilty of second-degree murder on May 27, 2022. He was sentenced on Friday. Robinson, 29,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Newport, WA
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends with domestic violence suspect in custody

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A SWAT standoff at a Spokane Valley apartment complex has ended with a domestic violence suspect in custody. The Spokane Valley Police Department took 42-year-old Keyln A. Weiss into custody after several hours. The situation started at 8:45 a.m. Monday when authorities got a report for a domestic violence assault and order of protection violation. Deputies tried...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in Deer Park motorcycle crash

DEER PARK, Wash. – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Deer Park Monday morning. The crash happened on N. Echo Rd around 6:20 a.m. Authorities believe the motorcyclist was driving north on Echo Rd and failed to navigate a left curve. He drove off the road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A lot of people need this laundromat’: Laundry Land employees respond to overnight burglary

SPOKANE, Wash. — Laundry Land is used to mess, but not the kind left behind Tuesday morning. Police are still trying to piece together what happened, but overnight surveillance video shows a driver barreling through the front doors just after 3 a.m. He takes something at the counter, then proceeds to search behind the front desk. Amber Ross is the...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Fox
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re ramping up’: Law enforcement officers out in full force for Hoopfest weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands are expected to travel into Spokane for Hoopfest this weekend. Law enforcement officers say they are prepared for the large crowd. “We’re ramping up, and we’re getting the word out that we’re out here and we’re ready. If we have to make arrests we’re going to do it. If we have to write speed tickets we’re going to be out there,” Sergeant Greg Riddell said.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Downtown Spokane ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ protest

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which sparked outrage amongst many Americans, including hundreds in Spokane. A “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest was held in front of the Foley Federal Courthouse, with several speakers expressing their frustrations over the abortion ban.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy