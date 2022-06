LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–Two people are in critical condition, after both of them were shot in an east Lincoln parking lot early Sunday morning. Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News that a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, were shot in the parking lot of Seacrest Field, near 70th and “A” Street around 2:30am. According to the release, officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found the man who was shot.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO