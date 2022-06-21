ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

A gun buy-back program would help

By Sandra Shimon
oakpark.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we knew we had a killer in our midst, what might we do to protect ourselves and our children? Because we do have a killer in our midst. The indisputable statistical evidence that this is true are gun deaths, sufficiently prevalent to alter life expectancy in some demographics. It is...

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 36

JS
5d ago

Until you are a favor of abortion don’t use children to your agenda first of all. I grow up in Brazil and see the government disarm the population and goo citizens giving their guns, do you know what happened? The criminals got military arms that even police didn’t have, they stop you in the middle of the street and kill you for less than 1 dollar, they enter your home and take everything that was inside and so much more, life was nothing.Now that Brazilian citizens getting their right back you still see that happens but so much less than the past.DO NEVER give up your constitutional rights.

Reply(1)
20
Erik
4d ago

State sponsored gun buy back are illegal! They do not give you the value of the item they are buying from you, you get about .01 per $1000. That is state sponsored theft!

Reply(3)
6
David Nerby
5d ago

my guns are not for sale neither are any of my rights I will die free before I live under Democrat rule

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
interviewmagazine.com

Gagging for Gays Against Guns

The disco ball is back—only this time, it’s being wielded for political means. In the protests organized by New York-based direct-action group Gays Against Guns (GAG), the mirrored orb is brandished in a sea of white-veiled “Human Beings” who represent victims of gun violence. For GAG, it’s an homage to the 49 LGBTQ+ and majority Latinx victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The group, formed after the tragedy in response to the country’s gun violence epidemic, uses these political actions to advocate for a broader understanding of “the gun industry’s chain of death” by outing the investors, manufacturers, and politicians who block safer gun laws. This fight against the opacity of the American political machine is echoed by Weekly Senator. Founded by Michael Bullock, a writer, editor, and member of the political action committee Downtown for Democracy, the platform educates voters on senate races and streamlines weekly donations to progressive candidates across the nation. Last week, Bullock called up Brigid McGinn, one of GAG’s key members, to discuss activism, gun shows, and the future of political funding.—ELLA MARTIN-GACHOT.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Oak Park, IL
Society
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
The Conversation U.S.

Red flag laws saved 7,300 Americans from gun deaths in 2020 alone – and could have saved 11,400 more

Lawmakers in Congress are poised to pass the first gun control legislation in three decades. Among the elements in that legislation is support for states to pass what are called “red flag laws.” These laws, already in place in many states, let police take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. The laws also seek to bar those people from buying guns. The proposal has emerged again in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as well as others in recent weeks. The current draft of a Senate bill would make $750 million in federal funding...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Arguments for regulating guns and supporting House Bill 616

Another mass shooting, another day of mourning, another day for "One Nation Under Guns." If this is freedom, I'd hate to see what tyranny looks like. Nearly 250 years ago, the nation was busy declaring its independence. The Founding Fathers were intelligent men and had, for the most part, many brilliant ideas in regard to creating this country. However, included with these brilliant ideas were some awful ones: slavery being chief among them. Additionally, some of the ideas that made sense then, make less sense now: the 2nd Amendment, which allows for the right to bear arms made sense then. (See 'busy declaring independence' above.)
LAW
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Armed guards are not the answer for school safety

This letter is written in response to the June 8 letter regarding school safety, which was well written and thoughtful. But armed guards in school, even military veterans, will not prevent the horrific shootings we are experiencing in this country. The school in Florida had such a guard and still children were killed. The writer promotes the fallacy that "one good man or woman" with a gun will protect us. No! What protects us is fewer guns and no military style weapons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outdoor Life

Historic Pocket Pistols: The World’s First Concealed Carry Firearms

The use of smaller handguns, known as “pocket pistols,” has been popular for centuries. They were carried by all types, from kings to cowboys. Although, it should be noted that what was considered “pocket” is relative to the technology of the day as well as the clothing options at the time of invention. And one thing that has remained consistent throughout much of pocket pistol history is that the ability to conceal these firearms has often been perceived as a serious threat to nobility and government leaders because the guns are small and difficult to detect until it was too late. At the same time, pocket pistols have served as an excellent self-defense option.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
The Week

Mass shooters' favorite gun

The assault rifle, America's most popular gun, has become the preferred instrument for mass murder. Here's everything you need to know:. Assault rifles, often called AR-15-style weapons, have been used in many mass shootings, including the recent massacre of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket and the slaughter of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. These weapons are identifiable by three features: They're semiautomatic, meaning they can be repeatedly fired with the squeeze of the trigger; they have detachable magazines for easy reloading; and they have components, such as a pistol grip, that allow shooters to fire continuously with their rifle trained on the target. The AR-15 is the civilian counterpart of the U.S. military's M16, which has a shorter barrel and can fire three-round bursts with one pull of the trigger. These marvels of engineering are stunningly efficient and easy to use, earning the title "America's Rifle" from the National Rifle Association and the nickname the "iPhone of firearms."
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Bipartisan Gun Bill Seeks to Curb the "Boyfriend Loophole"

There has been a spike in gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. over the last two years. Things aren't looking any better in 2022 with numerous mass shootings in the country already. While many blame lax gun laws and high gun ownership for mass shootings and gun violence, loopholes like the "boyfriend loophole" and red-flag laws also contributed to the unfortunate incidents.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy