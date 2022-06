RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People across the country reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to take away the federal right to abortion on Friday, including groups in Raleigh. “These babies are humans, they have human rights, and they should have human rights here in North Carolina,” Tami Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of the NC Value Coalition, said. “The decision is a huge victory for unborn babies and their mothers.”

