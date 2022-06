On Friday morning, Valerie’s House, Inc. broke ground on a new Fort Myers facility for helping children work through grief and loss. One in 12 children in Florida will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, and Valerie’s House provides grief support programs for those children and families who are grieving. The nonprofit is breaking ground today on its new “forever home” that it says will allow more families and children to receive help. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will provide the organization with a larger location.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO