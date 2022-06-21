Crash closes Hwy 126W westbound near Walton; all lanes now open

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

WESTFIR, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO